The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has conceded defeat to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 presidential election.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, who was also the NPP's presidential candidate, announced the concession during a press briefing on Sunday, December 8, just one day after the general elections.

NPP Bawumia Concedes Defeat to NDC in Ghana's 2024 Presidential Election

Source: Twitter

Early Concession

Bawumia's announcement came before the official declaration of the presidential results by the Electoral Commission.

The concession followed a press conference held by the NDC, during which they claimed an early lead in the election.

Bawumia stated that he had called the NDC candidate, John Mahama, to congratulate him on his victory. Mahama confirmed the congratulatory call in a post on X.

NDC's Early Victory Claim

The NDC had earlier claimed an early victory over the NPP based on provisional results gathered from their agents across the 276 constituencies.

Despite the NDC's early victory claim and Bawumia's concession, the official mandate to declare the outcome of the Ghana 2024 elections rests solely with the country's Electoral Commission. The commission is expected to announce the official results soon.

Source: Legit.ng