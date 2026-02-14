Tensions High As Terrorists Send Threat Letters to Kwara Communities
The fear of terrorist attacks in some Kwara communities may not abate anytime soon, as the gunmen have started sending warning letters to several communities in the north-central state.
It was learnt that in the last six days, no less than four communities have been sent these letters of threat, and the terrorist vowed to launch attacks at anytime soon.
The Punch reported that on Thursday, February 12, the hoodlums dropped a letter in Ira, a community that links Inaja and Aho towns together in the Oyun Local Government Area of Kwara.
Earlier, the gunmen sent a threat letter to the Dunshigogo Community in the Kaiama LGA, which was a few days following the February 3 attack in Wowo town of the same local government. 176 people died, and 38 were abducted during the attack.
Source: Legit.ng
