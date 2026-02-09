‎President Bola Tinubu has said Governors Babagana Zulum, Dikko Radda and Uba Sani of Borno, Katsina and Kaduna have improved on insecurity in their states.

The president gave the accolades to the governors while speaking at the opening of the second edition of the National Economic Council Conference in Abuja on Monday, February 9, adding that many of the governors have worked hard in securing their states.

President Bola Tinubu commends the Borno, Katsina and Kaduna governments over the fight against insecurity Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

President Tinubu reiterated his pledge to strengthen the country's security forces in the fight against terrorism. He said the situation has kept him and the governors sleepless while expressing the confidence that Nigeria will win the fight against insecurity "with determination and resiliency."

His statement reads in part:

"We will overcome this unacceptable terrorism and banditry. It's not part of our culture. It's foreign to us. So it is an economic sabotage if we do not find an immediate solution. I commend many of you, particularly the governor of Borno State, the governor of Katsina, the governor of Kaduna, and many of you who have done so much to defend our freedom, liberty, and our commonwealth."

See the video of Tinubu's speech on X here:

Source: Legit.ng