Professor Abubakar Mohammed El-Jummah, the Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology of the Nigerian Army University, Biu in Borno State, has been reported dead in the captivity of the Boko Haram terrorist group.

It was learnt that the terrorist abducted the professor on his way from Biu to Maiduguri on March 3, 2025. The terrorists have attacked along the Damaturu-Buni Yadi-Biu road.

Professor Abubakar Mohammed El-Jummah dies in Boko Haram custody Photo Credit: @ZagazOlaMakama

Source: Twitter

According to Daily Trust, the funeral prayer for the professor was conducted in absentia at his family's house at about 2 pm on Thursday.

Professor El-Jummah's family member reportedly disclosed that the insurgents contacted them and informed them about his death. He then thanked the people for their support throughout the trying period.

The family member said:

“They said he felt sick and died after spending almost a year in captivity. We were devastated by the news, but we performed the funeral prayer in absentia."

However, it could not be ascertained if the insurgents demanded for ransome before the death of the professor. His funeral prayer was held at the Ngomari Old Airport Juma’at Mosque, which was close to his residence. It was attended by hundreds of sympathisers from the community and academics.

Some Nigerians have started reacting to his death on social media. Below are some of their reactions:

Ali-Biu prayed for the late professor:

"Why are people still following that route? May Allah forgive his sins and grant him Jannah."

The Sentinel mourned the professor:

"ISWAP's cold-blooded hit: Prof Abubakar Mohammed el-Jumma abducted & executed on Maiduguri-Damboa highway. Targeted terror with spies' help—academics now in crosshairs. NE Nigeria bleeds; time to crush these monsters!"

Zagazola Makama lamented his death:

"Hmmm, many university lecturers have left their jobs in the institutions within Maiduguri for better pay at that institution outside the city in Biu town."

Tobi lamented the situation:

"They killed B. General Uba, no response from Nigeria. What do you think will happen because this one was killed? Next to the other news."

Afuwai stressed the importance of foreign assistance:

"And some Arewa dumbos won't want the US to intervene in destroying those demons. If Bandits, BH, ISWAP and Fulani militias were only killing Arewa people, who would've bothered? Since you guys won't want foreign intervention in killing those monsters, you never see anything."

Source: Legit.ng