Jibia, Katsina state - Residents of Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State have expressed relief and excitement after a prominent bandit leader, Abdu Lankai, was released following his abduction by a rival armed group loyal to notorious bandit kingpin, Bello Turji.

Lankai, who was said to be a key figure behind a peace deal in the area, regained freedom after spending six days in captivity.

For nearly one week, communities in Jibia reportedly lived under intense fear, with many residents believing that any harm done to Lankai could lead to a fresh wave of attacks and violence.

According to Daily Trust, the situation forced many people to adjust their daily routines, as markets shut earlier than usual, movement became restricted, and families stayed indoors.

A resident who spoke anonymously said the community was gripped by fear throughout the period.

“At that time, nobody slept with both eyes closed. We were afraid that if anything happened to Lankai, the whole peace process would collapse,” the resident said.

How Lankai became a major peace figure

Although Lankai was previously known for his involvement in banditry, community sources said he had recently taken on a new role as a key intermediary between armed groups and local communities.

He was reportedly instrumental in implementing the Jibia peace agreement, helping to mediate disputes, discourage attacks on villages and persuade fighters to abandon violence.

Locals said his involvement helped calm tensions and reduce. Still, the violent incidents in parts of the area.

What triggered the crisis

Sources familiar with the incident disclosed that Lankai’s abduction was linked to a dispute that erupted after a failed arms deal.

According to the sources, an aide to Lankai allegedly collected money from rival factions with the promise of supplying weapons. Still, the deal reportedly collapsed after the weapons were not delivered.

This reportedly created mistrust and rising tension between the groups.

The dispute later escalated during a reconciliation meeting convened to settle the matter.

Seven followers killed during violence

The reconciliation meeting reportedly turned violent, leaving seven of Lankai’s followers dead, while several others sustained serious injuries.

Following the clash, Lankai was taken away by the rival faction.

His disappearance sparked panic in Jibia, with many residents fearing his death could trigger reprisals and destroy the peace arrangement in the area.

Community celebrates after release

After his eventual release, residents reportedly poured into the Malamawa area of Jibia to celebrate what many described as a return to normalcy.

The gathering reportedly included hundreds of community members who welcomed the development as a major boost for peace and stability.

Reports also said about 300 former bandits loyal to Lankai were present during the celebration, in what appeared to be a public show of solidarity.

Lankai speaks after regaining freedom

Speaking to supporters on Tuesday after he was freed, Lankai thanked God for sparing his life and appealed for peace.

“I thank God for sparing my life, and I thank everyone who came to show sympathy and solidarity. What I want now is peace. Whatever happened between me and my captors, I leave it to God,” he said.

Community members described Lankai’s return as a turning point, with some leaders urging authorities to take advantage of the moment and strengthen the fragile peace arrangement.

A community leader, Musa Masa’ud, appealed to the government and security agencies to consolidate the calm in the area and prevent a return to violence.

Meanwhile, former fighters loyal to Lankai reportedly pledged renewed commitment to the peace process.

