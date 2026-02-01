The Village Head of Kurmin Wali confirmed that 80 abducted victims had been found, though 86 remained missing after the attack in Kaduna State

Survivors said they fled into the forest and hid in fear, delaying their return and communication with the community

Authorities acknowledged the incident after initial denial, while police continued meetings with local leaders to address insecurity

The Village Head of Kurmin Wali in the Kufana Chiefdom of Kajuru Local Government Area, Kaduna State, Mr. Ishaku Dan’azumi, confirmed that 80 people abducted during a recent attack had been located, while 86 others remained missing.

He explained that the victims escaped through the forest and hid in remote areas, which delayed their return and communication with the community.

Kaduna bandits attack leaves 86 victims still missing as 80 escape through forest settlements. Photo credit: Audu Marte/Getty

Source: Getty Images

“We have now confirmed that 80 of our people have been found in different locations. They ran through the forest and hid because of fear on the very day of the incident,” he told Daily Trust on Sunday.

How the victims were found

Dan’azumi revealed that one of the escapees contacted the community a few days ago to disclose their location. Local representatives were then sent to verify the information. He explained that the victims had been too afraid to reach out immediately, fearing that Kurmin Wali had suffered the same fate as a nearby village that was burnt down by bandits.

A headcount conducted on Friday confirmed the figure of 80, with search teams dispatched to forest settlements to check if more victims were still hiding.

Government and police response

The village head stated that the government had been formally informed of the development. He noted that fear was still preventing some of the victims from returning home, although a few had already made their way back.

“We have informed the government that 80 people have been found. They want us to gather them together, but fear is stopping many of them from returning. However, we have spoken with them and confirmed their locations,” he said.

Background to the attack

On January 18, bandits invaded Kurmin Wali, abducting 177 worshippers from at least three churches in a coordinated assault. The incident sparked nationwide outrage, with many calling on the Federal Government to intervene.

Initially, the Kaduna State Government and the police denied that any abduction had taken place. They later retracted the denial, confirming the attack and assuring the public that rescue efforts were underway.

Police efforts to address insecurity

Meanwhile, Daily Trust reported that the Commissioner of Police in Kaduna State, CP Rabiu Muhammad, had held meetings with community and traditional leaders, including Fulani ardos and youth representatives, to foster peaceful coexistence and seek local support in tackling insecurity.

When contacted about the discovery of the 80 victims, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mansir Hassan, said the command was working to obtain a comprehensive official report before making a formal statement.

Kaduna State police hold meetings with local leaders to tackle insecurity after mass abduction. Photo credit: DHQ Nigeria

Source: Twitter

Release of 100 Niger catholic schoolchildren

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has reportedly secured the release of 100 of the schoolchildren who were abducted by armed bandits at St. Mary's Private Catholic Primary and Secondary School, Papiri, in the Agwara local government area of Niger state.

The attack happened earlier this year, where over 300 of the schoolchildren and teachers were abducted by the assailant in the early hours of the day.

Source: Legit.ng