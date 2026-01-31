Ebonyi state governor Francis Nwifuru dissolved all political appointees and traditional leaders in Amasiri Community following a violent attack on Okporojo Village

Ebonyi state governor Francis Nwifuru has dissolved the entire political and traditional leadership of Amasiri Community in Afikpo Local Government Area following a violent attack on a neighbouring village.

Attack leaves four dead, property destroyed

The drastic action comes after a Thursday attack on Okporojo Village, Oso Edda Community in Edda Local Government Area, during which four residents were reportedly beheaded.

The violence has been attributed to members of Amasiri Community, with whom the Okporojo people have been engaged in a longstanding boundary dispute.

Houses and properties worth millions of naira were also destroyed in the incident, Nation reported.

Nwifuru visits affected community

Governor Nwifuru announced the sanctions on Saturday, January 31, during an on-the-spot assessment visit to Okporojo Village. Addressing residents, community leaders, security operatives, and government officials, he expressed deep sorrow over the killings.

“This is most unfortunate. I never expected such brutality in our state. I am very pained by this development. As a careful leader, when you are angry, you speak less. But I want to assure you that the government of Ebonyi State will show the perpetrators what it truly means to be a government," Nwifuru said.

He called on residents to remain calm and urged against retaliatory violence, warning that such actions would only worsen the crisis.

Government action guided by law

The governor stressed that the state’s response would be firm but measured to prevent further escalation. He lamented that previous boundary agreements between the affected communities had not been respected, noting that his visit was a “strong signal” that lawlessness would no longer be tolerated.

He also commended security agencies for their swift response, noting that officers had travelled long distances to track the attackers and assured him of the safety of lives and property in the area.

Amasiri leadership structures dissolved

Turning to the role of Amasiri Community in the violence, Nwifuru issued a stern warning that ongoing provocations risked pushing the situation to “a point of no return.”

He announced the immediate dissolution of the Amasiri Town Development Union and its executives, the withdrawal of the traditional ruler’s certificate, and the removal of all village heads in the community.

In addition, the governor ordered the sack of all political appointees from Amasiri Community, including management committee members and commissioners serving in his administration.

“For the time being, all these structures are dissolved. We will do more, and we will show everyone why we are a government,” he declared.

Governor Nwifuru reiterated his administration’s commitment to restoring permanent peace in Edda Local Government Area, promising that tangible improvements would be visible by next year as a result of government intervention.

