Abdu Lankai, a bandit leader who spearheaded the Jibia peace deal in Katsina state, has been captured by a rival faction linked to notorious bandit leader Bello Turji

Seven of Lankai’s men were killed during violent clashes that followed a failed reconciliation meeting, while others sustained gunshot wounds

The incident has raised fears that the fragile peace agreement in Jibia and other parts of Katsina State may collapse

Jibia, Katsina state - A prominent bandit leader, Abdu Lankai, who spearheaded a controversial peace deal in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State, has been captured by a rival faction linked to notorious terrorist leader Bello Turji.

Sources said seven members of Lankai’s gang were killed during a violent clash that followed a failed reconciliation meeting with rival bandit groups opposed to the peace agreement.

As reported by Daily Trust, residents and local sources in Jibia disclosed that several repentant bandits loyal to Lankai sustained gunshot wounds, with two currently in critical condition and receiving treatment at a hospital in Katsina.

Lankai reportedly rose to prominence among armed groups operating in parts of Zamfara State and neighbouring Maradi in the of whom are Niger Republic after accepting a peace deal that barred armed attacks in Jibia LGA.

Jibia is among the first local government areas in Katsina to sign a peace pact with bandits in an effort to halt deadly attacks on communities, with several other LGAs also entering similar agreements.

How the crisis started

The crisis reportedly began between Friday and Sunday last week following a dispute between Lankai and rival factions loyal to Dogo Rabe and a commander known as Black, both of whom are ,alleged to be associates of Bello Turji.

Sources said the disagreement stemmed from allegations that Abdu Lankai harboured a bandit accomplice contracted to supply weapons after collecting about N100 million as a down payment from the Dogo Rabe and Black factions.

Daily Trust gathered that a reconciliation meeting involving Abdu Lankai, Dogo Rabe and Black was deceptively convened on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, to lure Lankai out.

However, the meeting reportedly turned violent when Dogo Rabe’s faction arrived with a large number of fighters, attacked Lankai’s group, killed his men and captured him alive.

Lankai was said to have enforced the peace agreement strictly, banning bandit operations in Jibia Local Government Area.

Dogo Rabe, a native of Jibia, reportedly rejected the peace deal and relocated his camp to neighbouring Zamfara State, where he aligned with Bello Turji.

Turji confirms custody

Sources told Daily Trust that clashes between the rival camps began on Friday and escalated into Saturday before senior bandit leaders, including Adamu Aleru and Bello Turji, reportedly intervened and ordered a ceasefire.

In an audio message sent to Katsina Times and shared with Daily Trust on Wednesday evening, Bello Turji confirmed that Abdu Lankai is in his custody.

Turji also offered condolences to the families of bandits who lost their lives during what he described as an operation to capture Lankai alive.

In the audio, Turji warned the public to stay away from the internal crisis, assuring that Lankai would be investigated and either released if found innocent or dealt with accordingly.

Tension rises in Jibia

The incident has renewed calls for a careful review of the peace deal in Jibia and other local government areas covered by the community-driven peace initiative.

The Chairman of the Jibia Local Government Security Committee, Yusuf Sulaiman, said tension and fear are rising in the area.

“Since the news of this incident broke, residents have been living in fear. We have declared a period of prayers for divine intervention because if this crisis remains unresolved, the peace deal may collapse,” he said.

Residents said that Abdu Lankai played a key role in neutralising bandits who attempted to undermine the peace process.

The Secretary-General of the Jibia People’s Forum, Bashir Lawal, said the community has committed to prayers and fasting.

“For the past year, we have enjoyed a fragile peace. His abduction is unfortunate, and if the process fails, many things could go wrong. Jibia’s peace deal remains the most effective among those signed in Katsina,” he said.

Similarly, Kabir Sani, Secretary of the Jibia Security Committee, described the situation as a moment for sober reflection and prayers, adding that efforts were ongoing to secure Lankai’s release.

Notorious bandit leader Turji captures peace deal negotiator in Katsina.

Source: Original

Residents near Abdu Lankai’s base also reported hearing heavy gunshots allegedly fired by his followers, suggesting possible mobilisation and calls for revenge.

Efforts by Daily Trust to obtain official comments from security agencies in Katsina were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.

Expert reacts

Security analyst Dr Yahuza Getso said Lankai and other faction commanders have been at loggerheads for a long time, noting that the latest development highlights the pressure surrounding the peace process.

“This recent development underscores the importance of disarmament, or otherwise, of bandits who entered into peace agreements across the areas covered by the deal,” he said.

However, Getso disclosed that information from relatives and close associates of Abdu Lankai indicates that the issues have, for now, been resolved.

