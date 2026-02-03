Nigerian Army troops under Operation FANSAN YAMMA repelled a bandits’ attack on Kola Village in Sokoto State

Security forces recovered arms and rustled livestock after a gun battle with the attackers

Residents were reassured of sustained patrols and ongoing security presence in Salame and neighbouring communities

Troops of the Nigerian Army under Operation FANSAN YAMMA, working alongside other security agencies, repelled a bandits’ attack on Kola Village in Salame Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

According to Zagazola, the incident occurred on February 1, 2026, at about 6:15 a.m., after a distress call reported that a large number of armed bandits had invaded the community with sophisticated weapons.

Operation FANSAN YAMMA troops repelled bandits’ attack in Sokoto, recovering arms and livestock. Photo credit: DHQ Nigeria/x

Source: Twitter

Security forces respond swiftly

It was reported that troops from the Army Forward Operating Base (FOB) and operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit were immediately deployed to the area.

“The joint security team engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel that lasted for some time. The bandits were overpowered and fled into the nearby forest with their casualties,” a source said.

Arms and livestock recovered

During a search of the surrounding bushes, security operatives recovered one AK-47 rifle with 24 rounds of live ammunition, believed to belong to a neutralised bandit.

The team also recovered 48 rustled sheep, which had been taken from villagers during the attack.

“No casualty was recorded on the side of the troops and the villagers,” the source added.

Confidence patrols continue

Sources confirmed that confidence-building patrols were ongoing in the area, with all FOBs placed on alert to monitor for injured bandits seeking refuge.

The troops reassured residents of Salame and neighbouring communities of a sustained security presence. They urged locals to continue cooperating with security agencies by providing timely and credible information.

Recovered AK-47 rifle and rustled sheep highlighted the success of Sokoto banditry operation. Photo credit: DHQ Nigeria/x

Source: Twitter

Banditry in Sokoto state

Sokoto State, located in Nigeria’s north-west, has been severely affected by rural banditry in recent years.

Armed groups frequently target villages, stealing livestock, abducting residents, and disrupting farming activities. Reports indicated that bandit enclaves had been established in remote forests, serving as bases for coordinated attacks on communities and security forces.

In response, the Nigerian Army launched operations such as Operation FANSAN YAMMA, which often dismantled strongholds and recover stolen property.

The Sokoto State Government also introduced new initiatives to improve intelligence gathering and strengthen collaboration with security agencies, aiming to reduce the frequency of attacks and restore public confidence.

Bandits issue fresh warning to northern community

Legit.ng earlier reported that Residents of Bakale village in Kilgori district of Yabo Local Government Area, Sokoto State, are living in fear after an armed group issued a threat demanding a twenty-million-naira levy to avert an attack.

The warning was delivered through an audio message, reported by Daily Trust, in which the group’s leader directed the village head to relay the order to all residents. He questioned the traditional ruler about an earlier message and then instructed him to summon the community again. The voice in the recording claimed the levy was meant to prevent violence.

Source: Legit.ng