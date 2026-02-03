Madagali, Adama state, has faced a surge in insecurity, with villagers reporting kidnappings and rising public concern

Residents expressed fear as security forces have sometimes arrived late during attacks on the community

Adamawa officials also reassured the public, noting state tours, police presence, and ongoing efforts to restore safety

Madagali Local Government Area, the hometown of Adamawa state governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, is currently facing a surge in insecurity.

A nearby village, Palam, was attacked on January 24, 2026, and six people from a single family were abducted. The incident has raised public concern, with many residents relocating to other areas for safety. It is deeply disheartening to see an entire family kidnapped.

Community members have expressed worry over the lack of proper security. While security personnel sometimes arrive, they reportedly stay far from the scene during attacks and only intervene after the havoc has been done. Residents are pleading with the governor to take action to protect the community.

A source told Legit.ng correspondent that residents fear for their children’s safety, as the rising rate of kidnappings and killings in the area is alarming.

What actions is Adamawa State taking for security?

The Commissioner of Information, Mr. Iliya James, said the insecurity in Madagali and Palam is part of wider security challenges in Nigeria.

He said:

"No one should think it's all about politics. Madagali is a border community to Borno which is open to a lot of attack from different angles. The security in Adamawa State are working tirelessly to ensure the citizens are secured and safeguarded."

"We are putting all hands on deck to make sure we enjoy utmost peace within our state; that is why whenever we hear any issue of an attack or kidnapping, the government reacts to it immediately with full strength."

"Any rumor regarding the defection of the executive governor from the People's Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress(APC) is a lie. The governor doesn't have a plan to commit such an act. PDP is the only party of his excellency, and I believe one day, greater achievements will be seen through him from the party."

Mr. Iliya, however, noted that the governor is visiting all 21 local government areas to complete and commission infrastructure for the state’s development. He added that the administration’s work has improved lives, leaving no one behind.

"The executive governor is going on a state tour to all the 21 local government areas of the state, to ensure that all infrastructure have been completed and to commission them for the development of the state and the betterment of the people, therefore, anyone who is against the government, is against the people of Adamawa State, because, the growth in the past years of his administration has changed a lot of narrative of the people. Nothing is left untouched, and no one is left behind," he said.

Police assurance on state security surfaces

Speaking also on the security of the Palam community in Madagali, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, assured of the security of the "great people of Adamawa state."

"We are committed to giving a proper security guard to all the local communities in the state, and that is why we have a police station in every area to show how we have the citizens at heart."

"We will be er stop fighting insecurity in Adamawa state, until we see the end of it. We are always on our feet daily for security comfort."

