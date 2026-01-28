The Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria warns against compromised elections ahead of Nigeria's 2027 general elections

The council said public confidence in electoral institutions is vital for Nigeria's democratic stability

The Islamic body said elections with questionable integrity will not be recognized by the Shari'ah Council

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria has warned that the credibility of Nigeria’s democratic process must be protected ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Shari’ah council declared that it will not recognise or accept compromised elections in 2027.

Shari'ah Council warns INEC against compromised elections in 2027. Photo credit: @SituationRoomNg/@inechq

Source: Twitter

The Council’s leader said public confidence in institutions responsible for elections is central to national stability.

The President of the Shariah Council, Sheikh Dr. Bashir Aliyu Umar, stressed that democratic legitimacy cannot exist without integrity.

As reported by Vanguard, Umar stated this on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, in Abuja at the Council’s Annual Pre-Ramadan Lecture and General Assembly.

Islamic scholars, traditional and community leaders, professionals, representatives of Islamic organisations, and the media attended the event.

"The Council has clearly stated that the Ummah will not recognise or legitimise any election presided over by a character with questionable integrity, as democratic credibility must never be compromised."

Umar expressed concern over developments surrounding the leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),

The Islamic body warned that elections conducted under questionable circumstances would lack public trust.

“No election conducted under a cloud of compromised integrity can be recognised as credible.”

Umar described Nigeria as facing worsening insecurity, economic hardship, and declining public trust.

The Shariah Council said millions of Nigerians are struggling under inflation, unemployment, and rising costs of living.

“Nigeria today stands at a critical crossroads. The nation is confronted by worsening insecurity, widespread loss of lives, economic hardship, erosion of public trust, and deep social anxiety.”

Shari'ah Council says public confidence in electoral institutions is vital for Nigeria's democratic stability. Photo credit: @INECNigeria/X

Source: Twitter

Sharia Council regrets backing Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was critiqued by the Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria (SCSN).

The organisation has accused President Tinubu of marginalising them since he assumed office in May 2023.

President Tinubu has, however, responded to their complaint by summoning an emergency meeting with their leaders.

Read more stories on INEC/2027 elections:

MURIC asks Tinubu to sack INEC Chairman Amupitan

Legit.ng also reported that the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) called for the immediate sack of INEC Chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan.

The Executive Director of the Islamic group, Professor Ishaq Akintola, said Amupitan cannot be trusted following his report on alleged Christian genocide in Nigeria.

The Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria (SCSN) urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to review Amupitan’s appointment.

Source: Legit.ng