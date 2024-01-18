President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been critiqued by the Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria (SCSN)

The organisation has accused President Tinubu of marginalising them since he assumed office in May 2023

President Tinubu has, however, responded to their complaint by summoning an emergency meeting with their leaders

The Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria (SCSN) has officially revoked its endorsement of President Bola Tinubu's administration.

During a two-day congress held in Abuja to evaluate the outcomes of the 2023 presidential election, the council expressed remorse for supporting a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

It asserted that President Tinubu had marginalised the country's Muslim population.

Secretary-General Nafiu Baba Ahmed informed the media that the conference aimed to provide a platform for intellectuals and representatives from various sects to voice their apprehensions regarding the recent presidential election.

As quoted by Daily Trust, Ahmad said:

“We were in the vanguard of mobilising scholars, various sects and Islamic groups to bring this government to power.

"But the scholars and various groups feel neglected, accusing the government of turning its back on Muslims, despite voting in the Muslim-Muslim ticket.”

Tinubu responds to Sharia Council's criticism

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu swiftly responded to the concerns raised by hosting members of the Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria (SCSN) at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja.

This meeting occurred approximately 48 hours after Sheikh Abdur Rasheed Hadiyyatullah, the President of SCSN, expressed remorse for endorsing the Tinubu-Shettima same-faith ticket last year.

In a recent interview in Abuja, Sheikh Hadiyyatullah stirred fresh controversy by critiquing the Muslim-Muslim ticket presented by the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 election.

He claimed that the same-faith ticket, which was successful in the previous general election for President Tinubu, failed to deliver positive changes to the lives of Nigerians.

