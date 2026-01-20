Just In: INEC Speaks on Rumoured Release of 2027 Election Timetable
- INEC has refuted false claims of timetable release for the 2027 elections
- Official statement urged the public to rely only on verified INEC channels
- Misinformation included speculative dates and schedules for upcoming elections
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, strongly refuted reports claiming that it had released the schedule of activities and timetable for the 2027 elections.
In a statement shared on its official X (formerly Twitter) page, and seen by Legit.ng, the commission described the information as false.
INEC dismisses false election claims
The statement reads:
"A false article titled "BREAKING: INEC Releases Timetable for 2027 General Elections" is circulating online.
"The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) hereby states unequivocally that this information is not authentic and should be disregarded in its entirety.
"The Commission has not released any official timetable, schedule of activities, or dates for the 2027 General Elections. Any document or report claiming otherwise is fabricated.
"The details in the false article—including specific election dates, campaign periods, and party primary windows—are entirely speculative and without any official basis. They do not represent the plans or position of INEC."
'Rely only on INEC channels'
Furthermore, INEC assured Nigerians that the official timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 elections will be released in due course, in full compliance with the country's constitution and the Electoral Act.
INEC said on X:
"For accurate and official information, the public is urged to rely only on INEC's verified communication channels: official website, verified social media platforms, official press statements, and bulletins issued directly by the commission
"The general public, political parties, civil society organisations, and all stakeholders are strongly advised to ignore this misleading report.
"The commission will make official announcements regarding the 2027 general elections through the proper channels and at the appropriate time.
"INEC remains committed to transparency and will inform the nation in due course."
Tinubu urged to sack INEC chairman
Legit.ng earlier reported that the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) renewed its call for the removal of INEC chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan, insisting that the federal government cannot ignore the controversy surrounding his past writings.
The organisation said the concerns raised about Amupitan's alleged authorship of a legal document submitted to the United States on claims of Christian genocide in Nigeria have lingered for weeks without any clarification from the government or from Amupitan himself.
MURIC made the position known in a statement issued by its executive director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, who questioned why the presidency had not acted despite repeated demands from several civic and religious groups.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.