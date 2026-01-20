INEC has refuted false claims of timetable release for the 2027 elections

Official statement urged the public to rely only on verified INEC channels

Misinformation included speculative dates and schedules for upcoming elections

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, strongly refuted reports claiming that it had released the schedule of activities and timetable for the 2027 elections.

In a statement shared on its official X (formerly Twitter) page, and seen by Legit.ng, the commission described the information as false.

INEC explains that there is no timetable released yet for the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

INEC dismisses false election claims

The statement reads:

"A false article titled "BREAKING: INEC Releases Timetable for 2027 General Elections" is circulating online.

"The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) hereby states unequivocally that this information is not authentic and should be disregarded in its entirety.

"The Commission has not released any official timetable, schedule of activities, or dates for the 2027 General Elections. Any document or report claiming otherwise is fabricated.

"The details in the false article—including specific election dates, campaign periods, and party primary windows—are entirely speculative and without any official basis. They do not represent the plans or position of INEC."

'Rely only on INEC channels'

Furthermore, INEC assured Nigerians that the official timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 elections will be released in due course, in full compliance with the country's constitution and the Electoral Act.

Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan-led INEC stresses that election dates for the 2027 polls will be announced officially. Photos credit: INEC Nigeria

Source: Twitter

INEC said on X:

"For accurate and official information, the public is urged to rely only on INEC's verified communication channels: official website, verified social media platforms, official press statements, and bulletins issued directly by the commission

"The general public, political parties, civil society organisations, and all stakeholders are strongly advised to ignore this misleading report.

"The commission will make official announcements regarding the 2027 general elections through the proper channels and at the appropriate time.

"INEC remains committed to transparency and will inform the nation in due course."

Read more on INEC:

Tinubu urged to sack INEC chairman

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) renewed its call for the removal of INEC chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan, insisting that the federal government cannot ignore the controversy surrounding his past writings.

The organisation said the concerns raised about Amupitan's alleged authorship of a legal document submitted to the United States on claims of Christian genocide in Nigeria have lingered for weeks without any clarification from the government or from Amupitan himself.

MURIC made the position known in a statement issued by its executive director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, who questioned why the presidency had not acted despite repeated demands from several civic and religious groups.

Source: Legit.ng