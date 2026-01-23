Only 45 percent of Nigerians expressed confidence in INEC despite widespread belief that votes could influence election outcomes

Majority of respondents showed strong willingness to participate in the 2027 elections even amid insecurity and fear of electoral violence

Sharp regional disparities in trust and voter enthusiasm highlighted deeper concerns about election credibility and safety

FCT, Abuja - Civil society organisation Yiaga Africa has revealed that only 45 per cent of Nigerians have confidence in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a credible election ahead of the 2027 general polls.

The finding is contained in Yiaga Africa’s National Voting Intentions Survey, Round One, released on Thursday, January 22.

Yiaga Africa flags credibility worries ahead of 2027 as fewer Nigerians express confidence in INEC. Photo credit: @SituationRoomNg/@inechq

Source: Twitter

The survey was conducted through telephone interviews with 1,500 respondents across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory between 1 and 5 December 2025.

Yiaga Africa said the survey was nationally representative, with a 95 per cent confidence level and a margin of error of ±4.26 per cent.

Voter enthusiasm remains high despite concerns

Despite the low level of trust in INEC, the report showed strong voter interest in the forthcoming elections, with 77 per cent of respondents saying they were likely or very likely to vote in 2027.

However, the organisation warned that this enthusiasm could be undermined by growing insecurity and fears of electoral violence.

“This tension between democratic aspiration and security apprehension defines the current electoral environment.

“The challenge for 2027 is ensuring that the 77% who want to vote can actually do so safely and with confidence in the process," the report stated.

Regional voting intentions show sharp contrasts

The survey found significant regional variations in voting intentions. The north-west recorded the highest intention to vote at 67 per cent, followed by the north-east at 45 per cent.

In contrast, enthusiasm was lowest in the south-south at 29 per cent and the south-east at 25 per cent. Yiaga Africa noted that regions with higher voting intentions also expressed heightened concerns about security and electoral violence.

Security and economy shape voting decisions

According to the report, security concerns and the quality of candidates were the leading factors influencing voting intentions, each cited by 21 per cent of respondents. Economic conditions followed closely at 17 per cent.

Yiaga Africa said these findings place greater responsibility on political parties to ensure transparent and credible nomination processes ahead of the 2027 elections.

Distrust in INEC highest in southern Nigeria

The organisation observed a sharp contrast in trust levels across the country. While confidence in INEC was relatively higher in northern Nigeria, distrust was most pronounced in the south-south and south-east.

Confidence gap emerges ahead of 2027 as Yiaga Africa reports low public trust in INEC. Photo credit: @inechq

Source: Twitter

“Although 76% of Nigerians believe their vote can influence election outcomes, only 45% express confidence in INEC’s ability to conduct credible elections,” the report said. “This differential trust pattern could influence perceptions of election credibility in 2027.”

Calls for reforms and stronger election security

Yiaga Africa urged security agencies to deploy comprehensive election security frameworks, particularly in high-risk areas, to protect voters and election officials.

It also called on INEC to strengthen the integrity of the voter register and undertake confidence-building initiatives in regions with low trust, warning that public confidence would be critical to voter turnout and the credibility of the 2027 general election.

Source: Legit.ng