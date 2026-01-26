Comrade Usman Okai has endorsed ex-VP Atiku Abubakar as vital for Nigeria’s democratic future ahead of the 2027 elections

Abuja, FCT - Prominent political activist and youth leader, Comrade Usman Okai Austin, has described former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as a central figure in efforts to reclaim Nigeria’s democratic future ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Okai spoke after a private meeting with Atiku, who is one of the leaders of the new African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition.

The Kogi-born politician, in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Monday, January 26, said his meeting with Atiku centred on the urgent need to build a strong and united opposition to challenge the ruling party.

Why ADC coalition formation is timely - Okai

Okai said the initiative to form a broad-based coalition under the ADC was timely, especially in view of the unresolved internal crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to him, Atiku’s intervention had prevented many political stakeholders from being rendered politically helpless by the instability within their former party.

Okai stated that the former vice president’s vast political experience had provided Nigerians with a viable alternative to a ruling party he accused of failing to fulfil its campaign promises.

“Today, we are no longer at the mercy of those bent on destroying the PDP from within, because a stronger coalition has emerged due to Atiku’s foresight," he said.

The youth leader added that without the ADC-led coalition, the voice of the opposition would have been effectively silenced in the country’s democratic space. According to him, the ADC coalition is the only hope for Nigeria.

Okai commends Atiku's resilience

He also commended Atiku’s resilience and long record in public service, recalling his early career in the Nigeria Customs Service.

Describing Atiku as a leader who listens, Okai said the meeting was conducted in an atmosphere of mutual respect, with the former Vice President paying close attention to grassroots concerns.

He said Atiku remained deeply committed to the survival of Nigeria’s democratic institutions and to ensuring that the opposition remained a strong voice for ordinary Nigerians.

Okai urged opposition supporters to remain steadfast as preparations for 2027 intensify, expressing confidence in the new political direction while reaffirming his slogan: “Okai is Okay.”

Baba-Ahmed slammed over call on Atiku to step aside

Meanwhile, the Omoluabi Coalition has strongly criticised Hakeem Baba-Ahmed over his repeated calls on former Vice-President Atiku to withdraw from the 2027 presidential race, describing his interventions as partisan and calculated to weaken Nigeria’s opposition ahead of the next general election.

In a statement sighted by Legit.ng, issued on Friday, January 23, and signed by its Convener, Olumide Obayemi, the Coalition said Baba-Ahmed’s posture was “duplicitous” and inconsistent with democratic principles, insisting that the decision to seek elective office is a personal and constitutional right.

According to the group, such decisions should be guided by political realities and the will of the people, not by what it described as the preferences of “self-appointed gatekeepers”.

