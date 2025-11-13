The Muslim Rights Concern ( MURIC ) has called for the immediate sack of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ), Professor Joash Amupitan

The Executive Director of the Islamic group, Professor Ishaq Akintola, said Amupitan cannot be trusted following his report on alleged Christian genocide in Nigeria

The Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria (SCSN) urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to review Amupitan’s appointment

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged to immediately sack the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Amupitan.

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) said President Tinubu should fire Amupitan over his position on the alleged Christian genocide in Nigeria.

As reported by Daily Trust, Amupitan said that “it is a notorious fact that there is perpetration of crimes under international law in Nigeria, particularly crimes against humanity, war crimes, and genocide.

Amupitan stated this in a report when he was a faculty member at the University of Jos, Plateau State.

MURIC warned that anyone associated with such a controversial document cannot be trusted to preside over Nigeria’s electoral processes.

The Executive Director of the Islamic group, Professor Ishaq Akintola, gave the warning in a statement.

“A man who authored a hate letter to President Donald Trump about Muslims in Northern Nigeria cannot be expected to be fair in overseeing elections in Nigeria.

“From the moment this disclosure was made, Amupitan has become persona non grata in Muslim circles in election matters. We hereby declare our total, complete, and categorical loss of confidence in him as INEC boss."

The group, therefore, urged Tinubu to relieve Amupitan of his duties as the INEC chairman and appoint a replacement with “a national spread of acceptance.”

“We suggest that any other qualified person with national spread of acceptance, preferably of the same faith with Amupitan but from another geopolitical zone, be picked to replace him.”

Similarly, the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria (SCSN) urged President Tinubu to review Amupitan’s appointment.

The SCSN described Amuptain's report as a “toxic legal brief containing highly provocative, distorted, and bigoted assertions about the nature of conflicts in Northern Nigeria.”

