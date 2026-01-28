Atiku Abubakar criticizes APC as the worst administration in his political experience

FCT, Abuja - Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar said the All Progressives Congress (APC) is the worst administration in his political life.

Atiku said the ruling APC damaged the country’s national life more than the military dictatorships before 1999.

He said the positive political development is the coming together to rescue the country from the APC.

Atiku said he was happy that various politicians were able to come together to form the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

As reported by Daily Trust, Atiku stated this while speaking at the launch of The Loyalist, a book written by the ADC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi.

“If there is anything positive in our recent political development, it is this coming together to rescue the country from what I consider the worst administration I have witnessed in nearly four decades of political life. Not even the military dictatorships before 1999 damaged our national life and consciousness in the way this administration has done.

“Many of us here were part of the formation of the APC. Unfortunately, what we believed would rescue the country has not happened. Just as we once took responsibility to come together and form a political alternative, we must again come together to ensure the emergence of a new political organisation capable of salvaging this country for the benefit of its people.”

