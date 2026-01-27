A woman has been beaten to death by community members after being accused of witchcraft, causing public outrage in Adamawa

The state police told Legit.ng 23 gender-based violence cases were recorded in 2025, including adult ràpès and defilement of minors

A gender-based violence advocate has called for zero tolerance and urged communities to speak out against discrimination and abuse

Adamawa state has recorded several cases of gender-based violence in 2025, affecting both minors and adults. This has prompted significant public concern.

Among the most shocking incidents is the death of Aisha Adamu, who was beaten to death by community members in Dume, Song Local Government Area, on Monday, December 15, 2025. She was accused of being a witch because she was unmarried and had no children.

Aisha faced discrimination and harassment not only from community members but also from friends and family, who believed that at her age, she should have a husband and children.

Legit.ng gathered that she was tortured, stripped naked, and beaten to death. The unlawful act has caused widespread outrage and shown the deep-rooted gender-based violence women face due to societal pressures, age, religion, and ethnicity.

Speaking to Legit.ng correspondent, the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Nguroje, stated that in 2025, Adamawa recorded and investigated a total of 23 gender-based violence cases, including 3 adult ràpès and 20 cases of defilement involving minors.

His words:

"The command has recorded and investigated 23 number of gender based violence cases within the state in the year 2025. The cases were segmented into 2 which are ràpè that involves adults and defilement that involves minors. The ràpè is 3 in number and defilement is 20 in number."

"Most of the cases were received through complaints from individuals or through our intelligence network within the command. Also, by the survivors and good Samaritans within the community where the act took place. When a complaint is being brought to us, we ask thoroughly and swing into a discreet investigation to apprehend whoever is involved."

"When we got the report about this incident, we found it a bit difficult to investigate because the community youths were involved in the case, and no one was willing to speak about the case. We had to adopt a new method of community policing, which helped us to get an eye witness who volunteered to give us all the necessary information we needed, because the victim was dead, we couldn't get her to speak up".

"Whenever we receive a complaint, we make sure we have a good time with the survivor, treating them as queens with a soft mind to enable them to open up about what happened for us to have proper evidence for further investigations."

According to him, the suspect is then apprehended and charged in court in accordance with the law, which demonstrates the police command’s commitment to protecting the public and ensuring justice.

"We hope to get fewer cases of gender based violence in this year 2026," he added.

How can we combat discrimination against women?

Also, speaking to Legit.ng correspondent, a gender-based violence advocate, Aishatu Kabu, the founder of Zegcawis Organization, a humanitarian, a development worker, and activist, emphasised that discrimination and violence against women and girls are unacceptable.

Her words:

"Discrimination all over the world is uncalled for, especially against women and girls who face discrimination based on their gender at their homes, workplace, market, and even at their business centers. As an advocate, gender based violence is strongly affecting women psychologically, physically, emotionally, economically, and financially. It is something we all should work towards, curtailing the act affecting women all around the world."

"Adamawa state is one of the earliest state to pass the violence act against person prohibition law in the North, and hearing about such incident of accusation of witchcraft which is mostly found in the South south is an alert call for all the advocate in the state to create an awareness campaign to the public on such mentality, because, issues like this should not be found in the 21st century due to the technological advances we have."

"There are provisions under the violence against persons prohibition law that stand strongly against such acts; therefore, as advocates, we need to unite and educate our communities regarding this kind of gender violence to enable them know that such is uncalled for, and it should be a deep concern to the entire public. Most of the violence we face in the North is mostly around humanitarian, domestic issues, and not deep like accusing a person of witchcraft and violence leading to her death."

"We make sure our survivors get justice whenever a perpetrator is apprehended due to a certain act of violence committed. We create awareness and empower survivors with access to detailed information against gender based violence, and if they are willing to take up any case to seek justice, then we will help them with the help of the government, humanitarian agencies, and organisations."

The advocate urged the community to adopt zero tolerance for gender-based violence and to speak out against it to help build a safer society.

