Suspected hoodlums have razed a corn facility and looted homes, causing mass fear among Kano residents

Residents reported repeated attacks this week, describing invasions, theft, and destructive violence in the community

Local leaders also appealed for urgent government intervention, as nightly attacks have emptied neighborhoods

Suspected hoodlums have razed a corn stalks facility for making bread and looted several houses in the Rijiya Biyu area of Dala Local Government in Kano state.

This has caused extensive property loss and forced residents to flee their homes.

Hoodlums terrorise Kano community, burn corn facility, and loot homes as residents flee in fear. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

The attack, which occurred in the late hours of Tuesday, January 20, has plunged the community into fear, with residents alleging that the assailants have carried out a series of invasions in the area over the past week.

Narrating their ordeal to Legit.ng correspondent in Kano, distraught residents called for urgent government intervention to stem the tide of attacks.

Mallam Sani Umar, whose shop is close to the destroyed facility, said the attackers operated with impunity.

“They came armed with cutlasses and bottles filled with petrol. They set the whole place on fire. This is the third time this week they are coming into our area, but what they have done is nothing but destructive.”

“You see that facility, it is where many families here rely on to feed themselves. And they are now helpless,” he said.

Another resident, Hajiya Aisha Ibrahim, said she suspected one of the hoodlums scaled the fence of her home.

“We were hiding inside when we heard about the invasion. They ransacked some neighborhoods, carting away money and personal items.”

“I have never been so terrified like this. In fact, I heard a noise during the incident, and I suspected it was one of the hoodlums crossing over my fence,” she explained.

Locals urge police amid Kano hoodlum raids

Additionally, a community leader in the area, Malam Idris Mohammed, accused the assailants of being from outside the community.

Fear grips Kano families after hoodlums torch facility used to feed local residents. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

“These are not our boys. They invade from elsewhere, cause havoc, and disappear. We have made reports, but the patrols are not enough.”

“We are begging the government and security agencies to come to our aid before they wipe us out. People are packing out daily in most areas in Kano where hoodlums are attacking,” Mohammed stated.

Corroborating the claims, Fatima Aliyu, a trader, said the attacks had become a daily fear.

“Their pattern is to come, survey, threaten, and then strike. Today, I told my husband that I am not opening."

“I heard that they have been coming over to survey our area, but yesterday, they returned with violence, setting that place ablaze.”

She said the community is now like a ghost town by nightfall because everyone is afraid.

As of the time of filing this report, the Public Relations Officer of the Kano state Police Command, CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, hasn’t responded to the text message sent and the call put forward to him.

Kano mother, six children murdered in attack

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a 30‑year‑old woman, Fatima Abubakar, and her six children were killed in a brazen daytime attack at their home in Dorayi Chiranchi, Kano state, with her final plea, “Please don’t kill me,” emerging from eyewitness accounts.

Neighbours rushed to the scene after hearing her desperate screams for help around midday, but all victims were confirmed dead at the hospital, leaving the close‑knit community in deep shock.

Police have arrested three suspects, including a nephew of the deceased, as investigations continue and residents demand justice and accountability for the horrific crime.

