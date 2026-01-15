Authorities in Adamawa are investigating a domestic dispute that resulted in injury

Family members disagreed on how to handle the situation

Police have warned that legal consequences will follow

An incident in Adamawa state has left a woman hospitalised after her younger brother allegedly assaulted her on Monday, January 5.

Sister hospitalised after 30-year-old brother allegedly beats her in Adamawa. Police intervene. Photo: SP Nguroje

The suspect, Hamza, 30, was arrested following the attack. His older sister reported the incident to the police, who confirmed that he was taken into custody for alleged gender-based violence. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the case.

The state government has highlighted efforts to address drug abuse, which officials say contributes to rising cases of gender-based violence, armed robbery, and insecurity in the state.

Sister describes terrifying attack, refuses family settlement

Speaking to Legit.ng correspondent, Hamza’s older sister anonymously described the attack as terrifying and refused to settle the matter privately with the family.

Her words:

"I didn't do anything wrong to him. He came back around 9 pm in the evening, and I asked him about something we discussed before he went out in the evening. The response I got was a beating, to the extent I fell to the ground and was rushed to the hospital."

"He is a drug addict who always comes back home drunk every night. This is not his first time of beating my siblings; he usually beats my younger ones, and they do escape most times, but this particular one that almost made me faint was scary, even our parents were afraid that I was going to die."

"Our father is lying sick in the hospital, and when he heard about what Hamza did to me, his situation worsened. After my treatment at the hospital, I reported the case to the police because I wanted him to learn a lesson for his actions."

Adamawa woman refuses family plea, reports brother’s violent attack to authorities.

"I am a woman, and because he is a man, he has no right of beating over no offense. I tried to make him understand I was only asking about our discussion, and I would have preferred he postpone the discussion rather than him laying his hands on me, and following the complaints I always receive from my younger siblings, I became angry," she added.

"My family pleaded with me to withdraw the case from the police station and settle it as a family, but I told them, it must be documented to avoid future occurrences because, whatever might happen to me after the settlement, he should be held responsible."

Police warn suspect faces legal action soon

Also, speaking, the police public relations officer, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, said the suspect will face legal action.

His words:

"It's so unfortunate for a young man to beat up his own sister; it is against the law, and as such, he will face legal actions. However, since the family has pleaded for a charge to bail, 1 week will be given to them to resolve everything and get back to the command for record keeping."

"We will keep an eye on him in case of any retaliation against the sister after the family meeting settlement. We urge the general public to avoid such bad social and gender based violence against women and girls."

"We are committed to safeguarding the lives and properties of the public in all ways. We will protect the public to the best of our ability."

