A Nigerian human rights lawyer recounted handling two paternity fraud cases in one week, describing severe emotional trauma

He narrated how a deceived husband broke down in court, while the wife publicly blamed him for her unfaithfulness

Drawing from experience, he warned that paternity fraud was more widespread than assumed, urging honesty in relationships

A Nigerian lawyer has raised concerns over the increasing cases of paternity fraud in Nigerian homes.

In a post shared on X, the human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, narrated how he had to handle two separate cases of paternity fraud and marital infidelity within one week.

A Nigerian lawyer raises awareness on paternity fraud among married couples. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He explained the emotional toll of the cases, one of which was a woman who did not feel remorseful after deceiving her husband over the paternity of their child. He recounted how the husband, his client, broke down in tears because of the deception.

Nigerian lawyer speaks about paternity fraud

What made the case even more bizarre was the woman's lack of remorse. According to him, she blamed her husband for the fraud.

In his words:

"One of the paternity fraud cases came up in open court yesterday.

"Watching our client break down in tears while leading him to testify about the paternity fraud committed by his wife had a profound effect on me.

"Guess what?

"The woman is not remorseful, she blames our client for the paternity fraud she committed."

A Nigerian woman blames her husband for her paternity fraud. Images for Illustration only. Photo credit: westend61, peathegee inc

Source: UGC

With his experience with both male and female clients, the lawyer noted that cases of paternity fraud are more common than many people realise. He urged the public to be more honest in their relationships.

He said:

"As someone who has represented both men and women in matrimonial cases, I can speak about this issue with a level of understanding. Paternity fraud seems to be more rampant than we think."

See his post below:

Reactions as lawyer speaks on paternity fraud pandemic

Legit.ng collected reactions from Nigerians on X. Some of the comments are below.

@TWEETORACLE said:

"Naturally, women don’t like to be held accountable for anything they do wrong. They would always want to blame it on the man. She cheats and gets caught, she blames the man for not giving her attention, and shows no remorse about it cos she has done it. It’s so sad honestly, why there are so many cases of paternity fraud in Nigeria, and Nigerian women aren’t even remorseful about it."

@Row_Haastrup wrote:

"It’s already an epidemic & women now do it without remorse. Nothing breaks a man than this."

@sepril23NG commented:

"I'm not surprised. Those who do it convince themselves it's the man's fault even before doing it, hence why there is always no remorse from anyone caught."

@EzeSamuel89

"Paternity fraud is one thing that is common in our society now, but men refuse to learn that those genders can pretend for heaven."

Islamic scholar rejects DNA paternity testing

Legit.ng had earlier reported that an Islamic cleric warned Muslim couples against DNA testing, declaring it forbidden under Islamic law.

The cleric pointed to the Islamic procedure of Lian as the only acceptable way to resolve paternity doubts.

His remarks came as DNA testing continues to gain popularity in Nigeria amid paternity fraud debates.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng