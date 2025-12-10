A young businessman was attacked with a machete in Ngurore, Adamawa

The victim barely survived, leaving the community worried and fearing for their safety

The family urged authorities to act fast amid rising attacks and growing insecurity in the state

Insecurity in Adamawa state is causing a lot of havoc and chaos. Apart from communal clashes that have led to multiple deaths, unforeseen attacks are threatening local communities across the state.

On Monday, December 8, at around 7:20 pm, a young businessman named Saddam Ibrahim, who runs a Point of Sales (PoS) business in Ngurore, Yola North Local Government Area of Adamawa, was attacked on his way home after closing his shop for the day.

As gathered by Legit.ng, he was hacked with a machete on his head and hand. He is currently receiving treatment at the community’s primary health care center. A suspect is reportedly under investigation for the attack.

Speaking to Legit.ng correspondent, Ibrahim, narrated:

"I have been in the POS business since 2017 to date. I have never faced any challenges like this one. I closed my shop at around 7:20 pm and was on my way back home, driving my motorcycle, when someone came out of nowhere and stabbed me with a machete. I didn't stop at the first hit, then he hit me the second time, and I fell from the motorcycle. That was when I shouted."

"The only thing he was able to snàtch away from me was my mobile phone."

"The guy ran away when he saw people running to help me when I shouted for help."

"This is not the first time we, the POS business traders, have been attacked. Last week, a guy from my neighborhood who also runs a POS business was attacked. They stabbed him in his hand, which led to amputation. It's like a planned work."

He painfully expressed:

"This act is so inhumane, this has affected me in all areas, it has brought trauma to my entire family, I almost lost my life."

Family alleges planned attack

Also speaking, the victim's older brother, Mr Awalu Babayo, who detailed the incident, added that the family had long suspected a local thug of targeting business owners.

His words:

"After the evening prayer at around 7:00pm, he left us to go and close his shop for the day. Few minutes later, I got a call that my brother has been stabbed and he's bleeding heavily, so I rushed to the scene and took him to the hospital immediately."

"Before this incident, there's a guy we have been suspecting who has been a thug in the community and he has been spiing people who are good business owners, so when the incident happened, we reported to the police station nearby and they have already arrested the guy, and investigations are still ongoing."

Victim calls for urgent action

Ibrahim further urged authorities to take drastic action, noting that the community is living in deep fear of the unknown.

He said, "I want the government, security authority, and community leaders to take drastic action on this case. Our community is going through different attacks every day and it is affecting our safety. We are all living in deep fear of the unknown daily, with the thought of what will happen next. I plead with the higher authorities to send security personnel for deep investigations in Ngurore, not only for my sake, but for the sake of others who are struggling to survive in this hard economy."

