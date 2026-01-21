Emir Sanusi II urges the Kano governor to enforce death penalties for convicted murderers

Calls for a swift trial of suspects in the tragic killing of a mother and her children

Community in shock as tragic daytime attack shatters Kano's reputation for peace

Muhammadu Sanusi II, the Emir of Kano, has urged Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano to sign the death warrants of murderers who have been convicted. The Emir insisted that the enforcement of such capital punishment would serve as a deterrent to future crimes.

The traditional ruler made the call while reacting to the gruesome killing of a mother, Fatima Abubakar and her six children in the northwest state.

Vanguard reported that Sanusi called the trial of the suspects arrested over the murder of the family should be fast-tracked, explaining that the governor should not waste time in authorising the execution once they are convicted.

Emir Sanusi then condemned the cruel attack, describing it as senseless and barbaric. He noted that the tragic incident was a reflection of the failure of society to enforce capital punishment and justice.

Why murderers should not be pitied - Sanusi

He argued that when someone commits murder, there is no room for granting a pardon to the person since they did not pity their victims as well.

Sanusi's statement reads in part:

“What is happening in this country where you find a person who commits murder, and pleads guilty before the court, he would be convicted for murder or sentenced to death by hanging, and the execution would not be carried out, because the governor has not signed the death sentence (execution warrant)."

The murder of the family has been gaining traction among Nigerians, particularly Kano residents. The state has been left traumatised following the killing of a 30-year-old mother and her six children in a brazen daytime attack that shattered the area’s long-standing reputation for peace and close community ties.

Since the incident, residents have remained in a state of disbelief, with many struggling to understand how such violence could occur in their midst.

Kano killings: Eyewitnesses give accounts

A neighbour, Malam Bala Abubakar, said he was preparing to bathe when he heard frantic screams coming from the house. Abubakar said:

"I heard a woman shouting, 'Umar, please don’t kill me.' I ran out immediately with just a towel around my waist and saw other neighbours rushing towards the house," Abubakar recalled.

He said artisans working on a nearby building also heard the cries and raised the alarm, prompting more residents, including the ward head, Ahmad Ya’u Yahaya (Gidan Kwari), to converge on the scene.

Another eyewitness recounted:

“Together, we tried to help, but by the time we got there, it was already too late.”

Atiku condemns Kano slaughter

The Kano State Police Command has since arrested three suspects in connection with the incident, with the motive for the death of the mom and her children not yet clear.

