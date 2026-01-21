Adedeji Adeleke, father of afrobeats star, Davido, has described paternity claims involving his son as unnecessary

Adedeji said DNA test results indicate that 12-year-old Anuoluwapo is not the singer’s child

A prominent Nigerian public commentator, JJ Omojuwa, waded into the controversy

Ikeja, Lagos State - Popular Nigerian writer Japheth Omojuwa has stated that Afrobeats star David “Davido” Adeleke’s alleged baby mama, Ayo Labinjoh, and her alleged daughter, Anuoluwapo (Anu) Adeleke, cannot force the Adelekes to accept “a child that is not theirs.”

Legit.ng reports that Davido is currently trending on social media platforms amid a paternity dispute involving Labinjoh.

JJ Omojuwa weighs in on Davido's paternity dispute as Adedeji Adeleke declares that Anu is not singer's daughter. Photo credits: @AAdeleke_01, @davido, @asliceofnaija

Davido: Omojuwa comments on paternity dispute

The controversy began on Thursday, January 15, when the singer’s alleged daughter, Anu Michelle Adeleke, shared an open letter on Instagram urging the “Unavailable” hitmaker to undergo a DNA test to confirm her parentage.

In the letter, the minor explained that she was making the request as she approached her teenage years, revealing that not knowing her father had caused her severe bullying and emotional distress throughout school. She said the test was meant to establish her identity and respectfully requested it from Davido. In the now-deleted post, Anu emphasised that the DNA test was the right course of action and framed it as a private matter between herself and Davido.

However, the 33-year-old singer denied fathering Anu in a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter) after his fans drew his attention to the appeal. The “Timeless” hitmaker revealed that five separate DNA tests had already been conducted, all of which he said “returned negative results.” He added that three of the tests were carried out at hospitals of his choosing, while the remaining two were conducted at facilities selected by the child’s mother.

'I have 14 grandchildren' - Adedeji Adeleke

On Wednesday, January 21, Davido’s father, Adedeji Adeleke, dismissed renewed paternity claims linking his son to Anu, alleging that controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo is behind what he described as a prolonged campaign of impersonation and defamation. Adeleke addressed the issue during a press briefing at his Lagos residence following the resurfacing of the long-running dispute involving the singer and the 12-year-old girl, who recently appealed on social media for a fresh DNA test.

Adeleke said the claims that Davido fathered the child were false, stressing that his family had handled the matter transparently over the years.

He stated:

“To start with, let me put it on record that I have 14 grandchildren. And I’ll tell you the story about Anuoluwapo and what has happened since.”

JJ Omojuwa says Anu Adeleke deserves better from her mother amid Davido saga. Photo credit: @davido

Davido: Omojuwa condemns alleged babymama actions

Reacting to the trending issue, Omojuwa expressed concern about the minor involved in the controversy. According to him, “that kid deserves much better from her mother.”

The public commentator quoted a video of Davido's father and wrote on his verified X handle on Wednesday evening, January 21:

“Listened to the entire video. Sad that they got him to a place where he had to share all these. They got all the privileges of access to him but somehow believed that they could force them to accept a child that isn’t theirs. In a 21st century where matters like that are easily proven.

“That kid deserves much better from her mother. Looks like she doesn’t only make mistakes, she doubles down and compounds their effects. Consistently made bad choices.”

Davido: Alleged babymama makes fresh allegation

Legit.ng earlier reported that Labinjoh, mother of the disputed child Anu, publicly accused prominent media figures of complicity through silence and bias.

In a lengthy post shared via Anu’s Instagram page, Labinjoh doubled down on her longstanding claim that the DNA test said to have been conducted on her daughter was not genuine.

