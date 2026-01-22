Dr Deji Adeleke held a press conference to present DNA evidence he claims "conclusively disproves" that his son fathered the child

He also sensationally accused a controversial journalist of being the mastermind behind the viral Instagram posts used to malign the family

Rather than engaging in a war of words, the singer chose a specific way to show his support for his father’s evidence

Singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has subtly addressed the swirling controversy around the paternity claims linking him to a young girl identified as Anu Adeleke.

Hours after his father, Dr Deji Adeleke, publicly presented DNA findings that he said “settle the matter conclusively,”

Davido took to Instagram to react to the press briefing.

Davido's dad says five DNA tests showed his son is not the father of Anu Adeleke. Photos: Deji/David/Anu Adeleke.

The singer shared the full video on his Instagram story, a move many interpreted as his way of standing firmly by his father’s explanation without engaging directly in the unfolding drama.

Speaking in Lagos on Wednesday, January 21, Dr Adeleke said a comprehensive DNA analysis conducted in South Africa showed “with certainty” that Davido is not the father of the child.

He also addressed allegations suggesting the results were fabricated, insisting that both he and the girl’s mother collected the test documents themselves.

The businessman also accused controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo of allegedly impersonating Anu on Instagram.

According to him, she was behind posts calling for a fresh DNA test and publishing allegations against the Adeleke family.

Dr Adeleke described her actions as “malicious,” claiming the impersonation played a major role in escalating the controversy online.

Instead of issuing a direct response or addressing the allegations once more, Davido surprised many by immediately pivoting to his ongoing 5IVE Alive world tour.

Sharing additional dates on his Instagram story, the singer wrote:

“More dates added to the #5IVEAliveTour!! 5️⃣ Tanzania and Zambia I’ll see you soon get your tickets now.”

Read his post below:

Reactions trail Davido's dad's press conference:

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@therealdaobi reacted:

"This is beautiful. I want to be this involved in my children’s lives. Enough of the rigidity. So help me God!."

@jaydefabs commented:

"Omo I watched this live.. Na father you b sir🙌 David owes his father a tender apology for stressing him. His not just a father but a Father that was involved, available"

@fholooks_1 noted:

"I love Daddy Adeleke.. He’s such a stand up Dad to all his children…. A good example of a caring and devoted father….. God will continue to bless and uphold u Sir"

@drjeezle007 shared:

"Fantastically impressed with this insight. Imagine she was arrested and jailed. People should respect kindness and stop being ungrateful!"

@temitope_mostop wrote:

"Na from this father we should all know who DAVIDO is, because his gentleness should be studied in all Nigeria institute and he was well trained and brought up well matured"

Davido's father joins him to debunk any possibility of the singer fathering Anu. Photos:@anuadeleke01/@davido/IG.

Kemi Olunloyo blasts Davido's dad

Legit.ng, meanwhile, reported that Kemi Olunloyo reacted to a video by Davido’s father, Dr Adedeji Adeleke, about the paternity controversy involving his son.

Olunloyo blasted Dr Adeleke for allegedly dragging her autistic son into the matter.

According to her, she does not tolerate anyone involving her son in any controversy, claiming that she opened Anu’s Instagram account and later handed over the password to her mother before leaving Nigeria.

