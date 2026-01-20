Nigerian singer Davido’s wife, Chioma, shared a humorous take on how she reacts when unfamiliar men approach her

The celebrity chef used a viral meme to express her feelings without saying much

Her post quickly caught attention online, sparking conversations among fans

Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido’s wife, Chioma Avril Rowland, has caught the attention of fans after humorously revealing how she reacts when strange men approach her.

The renowned chef took to social media to share her feelings about receiving unexpected messages like “hi dear” from people she doesn’t know.

Instead of a long explanation, Chioma used a viral meme to make her point.

She shared a popular meme showing a dog making a confused and irritated smack face, perfectly capturing her reaction.

Alongside the image, Chioma wrote “Onye kwa,” an Igbo phrase that translates to “Who is this?” in English.

Her post quickly resonated with fans, many of whom found it relatable and amusing.

Fans react to Chioma's DMs response

Fans react to Chioma’s DMs response

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

tolulope47570 said:

"I love me my unbothered queen. All the noise, peace of mind wan wound my queen. Enjoy your soft life, na God bless you."

mschisohmu24 said:

"Una too Dey read meaning 😂😂 She just posted memes just like every other person online . Hia ooo 😂😂😂."

nne_anna_motherearth_tyhopho said:

"Big Chi stainless Queen one and only wifey of Obo ❤️❤️❤️."

uka.ugwu.16 said:

"God’s own child 🙌🙏❤️."

evarista990 said:

"Bring it on, it’s forever union❤️❤️."

amakaekenedo said:

"Onyekwe, Chi ya ekwe😂🙌 my baby girl chioma dats d spirit 🙌😍."

joy6903 said:

"That's my baby girl papping😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 love you sweetness😍."

rego_cleaning_products said:

"No amount of hatred on this couple by way of blackmail, witchcraft, evil eyes will touch Chioma, Davido and children. They tried to destroy your bond before bby lfeanyis death and didn't succeed. This will pass too. You are covered by the precious blood of Jesus Christ. Amen."

