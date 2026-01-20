Anu Adeleke’s mother, Ayotomide Labinjoh, addressed public misconceptions in the ongoing paternity dispute with Davido

She clarified that Davido was not wealthy when they first met and called for an independent DNA test

Labinjoh emphasised the emotional impact on her daughter and criticised media personalities over how the saga has been handled

Ayotomide Labinjoh, mother of Anu Adeleke, the young woman at the centre of the ongoing paternity dispute with music star Davido, has addressed public misconceptions surrounding the singer and the controversial DNA saga.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Labinjoh responded to critics who questioned whether she would have pursued a DNA test if Davido had been poor.

She clarified that when she met the singer in 2013, he was an upcoming artist, not yet the international superstar he is today.

According to her, their first encounter was at the Dami Duro concert after-party in Ibadan, and she described him simply as the son of a businessman.

Labinjoh also addressed media personalities who have commented on the saga. She called on Daddy Freeze to encourage Davido to conduct an independent DNA test rather than publicly defending the singer, and she questioned why Dele Momodu, who is close to the Adeleke family, had not intervened.

She recounted that Davido sent her money on the day of her daughter’s naming ceremony in November 2013, adding a personal note about their past interactions.

Labinjoh also accused investigative journalist Kemi Olunloyo of sending them ₦300,000 annually since 2018.

In her post, Labinjoh emphasised the emotional toll of the dispute on her daughter, stating that children like Anu, when abandoned or treated unfairly, often become vocal, a point she felt the public misunderstood.

She also insisted that Davido should acknowledge the five DNA tests allegedly conducted over the years, including tests for Anu and her half-siblings:

"Anu Adeleke – September 2014. Imade Adeleke – June 2015, Hailey Adeleke – May 2017. Dawson Adeleke – June 2021. Ivanna Bayy – June 2023."

Labinjoh concluded her post by asserting her faith in God and the support of USIN Nigeria, and she requested contact details for Dr Kemi Olunloyo for further verification.

She also claimed that the musician tried calling her while on his last 2025 tour in Ibadan.

"Have you told the world on November 9th 2025 someone initiated a video call from your phone line with the name Adeleke on Truecaller? Isn’t that the day your #5Alive concert hit Ibadan? I don’t pick up video calls talk less from someone who abandoned his first daughter for 13 years. Are you contacting me for a DNA test or because you’ve seen her Instagram page? "

See her post below:

