Ayo Labinjoh called out Dele Momodu, questioning why he has refused to mediate in the ongoing paternity saga with Davido

The mother of young Anu Adeleke slammed media personality Daddy Freeze, accusing him of taking sides

Despite the billionaire Deji Adeleke presenting South African test results, Labinjoh continues to insist the documents are not authentic

The paternity controversy involving Afrobeats star Davido has taken a new and tense dimension.

Ayo Labinjoh, mother of the disputed child Anu Adeleke, publicly accused prominent media figures of complicity through silence and bias.

In a lengthy post shared via Anu’s Instagram page, Labinjoh doubled down on her longstanding claim that the DNA test said to have been conducted on her daughter was not genuine.

Davido's alleged baby mama publicly accuses prominent media figures of complicity. Photos: Davido/Ayo Labinjoh/Anu Adeleke.

The update comes amid Davido’s father, Dr Deji Adeleke, presenting DNA results in Lagos, asserting that Davido is not the child’s father.

Labinjoh insisted that the test report shared by the Adeleke family lacks authenticity.

She alleged that the circumstances surrounding the testing process remain unclear and questionable.

She maintained that she wants a fresh DNA test conducted under conditions that both families can jointly agree on.

Her post read in part:

“The result they are parading is not authentic. Too many things do not add up and too many people are trying to silence us.”

The mother of one expressed disappointment with Ovation International publisher, Dele Momodu, accusing him of refusing to step in despite his closeness to the Adeleke family.

She described Momodu as an influential figure who could encourage transparency or mediate the conflict, especially because of his relationship with Davido’s first daughter, Imade.

She also criticised media personality Daddy Freeze, accusing him of worsening the tension through his public commentary.

According to her, Freeze’s statement that Anu is not Davido’s child was hurtful and dismissive, and appeared designed to defend the singer’s image rather than consider the emotional toll on the child and her mother.

She wrote:

“You went online to declare my child is not Davido’s, as if you were there during the DNA test. You added to our pain.”

Read her post here:

Netizens react to Davido's baby mama's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users

@tyra_gwaty reacted:

"As women we should support our fellow lady, her confidence shows she knows exactly who her baby daddy is"

@stella_writ shared:

"Exactly I remembered vividly when all these were happening, David is good at denying pregnancies, this little girl is suffering this because she is not from a strong, rich and influiencial family like Sophia else David for don accept am since"

@mil.lipee noted:

"David has been taking care of her kids. I dont believe yours is his. Otherwise he would have acknowledged her"

Davido continuously denies fathering Anu Adeleke. Photo: @davido/IG.

Davido addresses DNA controversy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido responded to claims by a young girl, Anu Adeleke, who asked for a DNA test to confirm if he is her father.

The girl said she wanted clarity before turning 13 and explained that bullying in school pushed her to seek answers, while her mother has long claimed Davido is her father.

In response, Davido denied the claim, saying he had done five DNA tests in different hospitals and all returned negative results, adding that he would not address the issue again.

