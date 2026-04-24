The Nigerian government has outlined strategies to stabilise food prices and boost local production

The Executive Secretary of the National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF), Mohammed Ibrahim, said f ood inflation has dropped to 14% as government interventions take effect

f The NADF boss emphasised the importance of public communication in achieving food security

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government has announced plans to stabilise food prices, strengthen local production, and restore public trust.

The Executive Secretary of the National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF), Mohammed Ibrahim, said the FG has outlined a mix of short, medium, and long-term agricultural policies.

NADF reveals key interventions to tackle food prices amidst inflation challenges. Photo credit: National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF)

Source: UGC

FG targets food price stability, boosts production

Ibrahim explained that the government’s current strategy centres on market correction to address food inflation and supply challenges.

The NADF boss, who represented the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, on the Ministerial Policy Dialogue, stated this at the Ministerial Policy Dialogue held during the Nigeria Public Relations Week in Kaduna.

This was contained in a statement issued and made available to Legit.ng on Friday, April 24, 2026.

According to the statement, the discussion was themed "Nigeria’s Food Security: From Policy Paper to Public Plates; The Imperatives of Public Relations".

He noted that the interventions include the reduction of import tariffs on key agricultural inputs and commodities,

Ibrahim disclosed that the intervention has provided immediate relief by easing pressure on prices.

“Food prices this time last year were astronomically high, but some of the direct policies we introduced, especially around import tariff reductions, have helped stabilise the situation.”

He further stated that the government is simultaneously pursuing policies to support farmers and agro-processors.

The NADF boss noted that food security now goes beyond production alone and includes communication, policy alignment, and public engagement.

“Food security today is not just about agriculture. Clear communication, shaping narratives, and influencing policy are equally important in building trust and ensuring impact.”

Ibrahim disclosed that food inflation has dropped to about 14 percent compared to 25 percent recorded in the same period last year.

“Food prices are beginning to abate, although challenges remain, particularly around the high cost of inputs. Farmers are still feeling the pressure.”

He added that the government is addressing these challenges by implementing measures to liberalise mechanisation, improve access to inputs, and deliver targeted support to farmers across key value chains.

“These interventions are beginning to yield results, and we expect inflation to continue on a downward trajectory.”

Prices of food items fall by 53 per cent

Recall that Nigeria's agricultural sector sees food prices drop by up to 53%, signalling early recovery.

Minister Kyari links food security directly to national stability and economic resilience.

Persistent challenges remain, including high input costs and limited access to financing for farmers.

Price of garri, beans, rice drops

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the NBS revealed that the prices of key food items, including garri and beans, have dropped.

Data shows that residents across different states experienced wide variations in food price changes.

Bauchi, Taraba, and Adamawa are recording some of the lowest prices for key staples.

Source: Legit.ng