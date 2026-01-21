The DSS has detained former AGF, Abubakar Malami, over allegations bordering on terrorism financing and related security issues

Malami was picked up by DSS operatives shortly after perfecting his N500 million bail and regaining freedom from the Kuje Correctional Centre, where he had been held over an EFCC case

Security sources say the investigation may take months, as Malami is being questioned over the UAE terrorism financiers list and multiple petitions linked to terrorism financing

Former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has been taken into custody by the Department of State Services (DSS) over allegations bordering on terrorism financing and related security concerns.

Multiple security sources disclosed to PUNCH that Malami may remain in detention for an extended period, as the DSS is seeking a court order to legally retain him while investigations are concluded.

DSS has detained former Attorney General, Abubakar Malami, over allegations bordering on terrorism financing and related security issues.

Malami’s fresh detention occurred on Monday, barely minutes after he perfected his bail conditions and was released from the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja.

Security operatives reportedly picked him up shortly after he stepped out of the facility, where he had been held since early December following his arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to sources familiar with the matter, the DSS considers the allegations against the former minister “sensitive and complex” and has commenced processes to obtain a court order to keep him in custody beyond the statutory detention period.

Why Malami was initially arrested by EFCC

The former AGF was first arrested by the EFCC over allegations of conspiracy and money laundering involving about N8.7 billion.

The anti-graft agency alleged that Malami conspired with his wife, Asabe, and their son to conceal proceeds of unlawful activities using multiple corporate entities, bank accounts, and high-value real estate transactions in Abuja and other parts of the country.

On December 29, 2025, Malami, his wife, and son were arraigned before a Federal High Court in Abuja on 16 counts bordering on money laundering and conspiracy. All three pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Before the arraignment, Malami had been unable to meet the bail conditions earlier granted him, leading to his continued detention from December 8.

On December 18, a Federal Capital Territory High Court presided over by Justice Babangida Hassan, upheld his detention, ruling that it was lawful under the circumstances.

Court grants N500m bail to Malami, wife, son

However, on January 7, 2026, Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court granted Malami, his wife, and their son bail in the sum of N500 million each.

The court ordered that each defendant produce two sureties with verifiable landed property within Asokoro, Maitama, or Gwarimpa areas of Abuja.

Justice Nwite also directed that title documents of the properties be deposited with the court for verification by the Deputy Chief Registrar, while the sureties were required to depose to affidavits of means.

Twelve days later, Malami perfected his bail and was exiting the correctional facility when DSS operatives reportedly took him into custody.

DSS probe focuses on terrorism financing allegations

Security sources told journalists that the DSS interrogation centres on Malami’s alleged handling of terrorism-related intelligence during his tenure as Attorney General.

One source said the former minister is being questioned over the list of Nigerian terror financiers released by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2021.

“The investigation is likely going to take a long time. This is why we are working to get a court order to detain him further,” the source said.

“There are several issues he is being questioned on, including how the terrorism financiers list released by the UAE was handled during his time as Attorney General.”

UAE terror financiers list resurfaces

In 2021, the UAE authorities named six Nigerians with alleged links to the Boko Haram insurgent group as terrorist financiers.

The UAE Cabinet issued Resolution No. 83 of 2021, designating 38 individuals and 15 entities accused of supporting Boko Haram and other terrorist causes.

The Nigerians listed included Abdurrahman Ado Musa, Salihu Yusuf Adamu, Bashir Ali Yusuf, Muhammed Ibrahim Isa, Ibrahim Ali Alhassan, and Surajo Abubakar Muhammad.

The publication of the list sparked widespread controversy in Nigeria, with concerns over how the individuals operated locally and whether Nigerian authorities acted decisively on intelligence provided by foreign governments.

Investigators are now reportedly revisiting Malami’s role and decisions concerning the matter.

Arms cache, petitions also under investigation

Another security source disclosed that Malami is also being questioned over an alleged arms cache reportedly found at his residence in Kebbi State, as well as multiple petitions accusing him of terrorism financing.

“Terrorism and terrorism financing are serious offences globally. No responsible government can ignore such allegations, no matter how highly placed the individual involved,” the source said.

The source added that inter-agency cooperation between security agencies is standard practice, stressing that the DSS is the statutory body responsible for handling terrorism-related investigations in Nigeria.

Irony of Malami’s past stance on terrorism

Observers have noted the irony of Malami’s current predicament, recalling that during his tenure as Attorney General from 2015 to 2023, he repeatedly vowed that the federal government would not shield anyone linked to terrorism or its financing.

He consistently maintained that any individual found culpable, regardless of status, would be prosecuted in line with the law.

Political analysts say Malami’s detention reflects a broader pattern of post-tenure scrutiny of former senior officials of the Muhammadu Buhari administration, particularly those who wielded significant influence.

As of the time of filing this report, neither Malami nor his legal team has issued an official statement on the latest detention by the DSS.

