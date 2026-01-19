Security agents rearrested Abdulaziz Malami at the Kuje Correctional Centre shortly after court bail documents for his release were fully processed

The rearrest occurred amid an ongoing Federal High Court trial involving Abubakar Malami, his wife and son over alleged N8.7 billion money laundering

The EFCC earlier secured an interim forfeiture of 57 properties valued at N213.23 billion linked to the Malami family across four states

Security operatives have rearrested Abdulaziz, a son of former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, at the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja, shortly after arrangements for his release on bail were concluded.

The rearrest took place on Friday after officials from the Federal High Court arrived at the facility with completed bail documents.

Abdulaziz was briefly handed over to court bailiffs before security agents intervened and took him back into custody, according to sources familiar with the development.

Rearrest follows completed bail process

Officials said the action followed renewed security intervention linked to intelligence assessments. Security personnel were said to have been monitoring activity around the correctional centre before Abdulaziz was released to those processing his bail.

A source at the facility said:

“He was released to the court bailiffs with fully processed bail papers but was immediately rearrested by security agents.”

The reason for the fresh arrest has not been formally disclosed as of the time of reporting.

Abdulaziz is standing trial alongside his father and his mother, Asabe Malami, before Justice Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja. The case involves allegations of money laundering connected to funds totaling N8.7 billion. All three defendants have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

EFCC case and forfeiture orders

Earlier this month, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission obtained an interim forfeiture order covering 57 properties linked to Abubakar Malami. The assets were valued at N213.23 billion and spread across Abuja, Kebbi, Kano and Kaduna states.

Court filings indicated that several of the properties were associated with members of the Malami family, including Abdulaziz Malami, Abiru Rahman Malami and Asabe Malami. The properties include a range of commercial and institutional assets such as university buildings, agro allied factories, hotels, pharmacies, supermarkets, schools, filling stations, shops and other business premises.

The forfeiture order was granted less than 12 hours after the Federal High Court approved bail for Malami, his wife and son. Each was granted bail in the sum of N500 million with two sureties in like sum. The court also fixed February 17 for the commencement of their trial.

