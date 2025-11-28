The EFCC has summoned former Attorney General Abubakar Malami for an interview without disclosing the specific issue under investigation

Malami confirmed receiving the letter and pledged to cooperate fully with the commission

The invitation referenced Section 38 of the EFCC Establishment Act and scheduled the meeting at the agency’s Jabi headquarters

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has invited former Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami for an interview at its Abuja headquarters.

The invitation was issued in a letter dated November 24 and signed by Sunday Atiba Ofen Imu on behalf of EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede.

The commission did not disclose the specific matter under investigation but said certain information was required from the former minister.

EFCC cites need for information

According to the letter, Malami was asked to appear before the Head of Special Duty Committee 3 at the EFCC Institution and Research District in Jabi on Friday, November 28.

The commission referenced Section 38 of the EFCC Establishment Act as the basis for the request.

The agency said his cooperation was necessary for the ongoing investigation. It added that the invitation fell within its statutory powers to seek clarification on issues of financial accountability.

Malami acknowledges invitation

Malami confirmed receiving the letter and issued a response indicating his willingness to appear before investigators.

In a statement made available on Friday, November 28, he said he had always supported transparent governance.

“This is to confirm that I have been invited by the EFCC. As a law abiding and patriotic citizen, I hereby reaffirm my commitment to honour the invitation,” he said.

He noted that accountability and openness remained central to his public service philosophy.

“I understand the spirit of accountability and transparency in public service the principles that I both advocate and champion,” he stated.

Malami added that he intended to keep Nigerians informed about developments as the process unfolds.

Malami served as Attorney General and Minister of Justice throughout the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari. His tenure drew significant public attention due to several high-profile legal and policy decisions.

