Flashback: FG Once Released List of 21 Persons, 6 BDCs Designated as Terrorism Financiers in Nigeria
- In 2024, Nigeria publicly named 21 individuals and six Bureau de Change entities as terrorism financiers
- The move followed years of pressure from security experts and civil society groups demanding transparency
- The list has resurfaced in 2025 amid renewed global concern over Nigeria’s security, including remarks from US President Donald Trump
In 2024, the Federal Government of Nigeria released a list of 21 individuals and six Bureau de Change (BDC) entities designated as terrorism financiers.
The publication, made available through the Nigeria Sanctions Committee (NSC) website, followed years of pressure from security experts, civil society organisations, and citizens demanding transparency in the country’s fight against terrorism.
This flashback comes amid renewed global attention on Nigeria’s security challenges in 2025, with US President Donald Trump expressing concern over rising insecurity across the West African nation.
Tukur Mamu tops list of alleged terrorism financiers
Kaduna-based publisher Tukur Mamu led the list of individuals named in the 2024 report. He is currently facing trial for allegedly aiding terrorists involved in the 2022 Abuja-Kaduna train attack. The Federal Government stated:
“Participated in the financing of terrorism by receiving and delivering ransom payments over the sum of $200,000 US dollars in support of ISWAP terrorists for the release of hostages of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack”.
Individuals involved in terrorism financing
According to the NSC document, the following individuals were listed:
1. Abdulsamat Ohida – Senior commander (Quaid) of ISWAP Okene, suspected of attacks in Owo and Kuje.
2. Mohammed Sani – Member of ANSARU, linked to Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), trained under Muktar Belmokhtar.
3. Abdurrahaman Abdurrahaman – Senior commander (Qaid) of ISWAP Okene.
4. Fatima Ishaq – Financial courier for ISWAP Okene, disbursing funds to widows of fighters.
5. Tukur Mamu – Allegedly handled ransom payments for ISWAP.
6. Yusuf Ghazali – Reported to own businesses cited in a UAE court for transferring terrorist funds.
7. Muhammad Sani – Allegedly received N57 million from Yawale Muhammad between 2014 and 2017.
8. Abubakar Muhammad
9. Sallamudeen Hassan
10. Adamu Ishak
11. Hassana Isah
12. Abdulkareem Musa
13. Umar Abdullahi
14. Abdurrahaman Ado
15. Bashir Yusuf
16. Ibrahim Alhassan
17. Muhammad Isah
18. Salihu Adamu
19. Surajo Mohammad
20. Fannami Bukar
21. Muhammed Musa
Bureau de Change (BDC) entities named
The six BDCs listed in the 2024 report are:
1. West And East Africa General Trading Co. Ltd
2. Settings Bureau De Change Ltd
3. G. Side General Enterprises
4. Desert Exchange Ventures Limited
5. Eagle Square General Trading Co Ltd
6. Alfa Exchange BDC
Context and reactions
The 2024 publication was widely seen as a breakthrough in Nigeria’s counter-terrorism strategy, responding to long-standing calls for accountability.
Security analysts noted that naming financiers is key to dismantling the financial networks that sustain extremist groups.
With President Trump’s recent remarks in 2025 highlighting Nigeria’s ongoing security concerns, the 2024 list has resurfaced in public discourse, prompting renewed scrutiny of the country’s efforts to combat terrorism.
US once listed 6 people funding terrorists in Nigeria
Legit.ng earlier reported that in a flashback to March 2022, the United States government formally sanctioned six Nigerian nationals found guilty of financing Boko Haram while residing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The decision has been revisited amid President Donald Trump’s designation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern, highlighting longstanding concerns over terrorism and extremist funding networks.
Source: Legit.ng
