In 2024, Nigeria publicly named 21 individuals and six Bureau de Change entities as terrorism financiers

The move followed years of pressure from security experts and civil society groups demanding transparency

The list has resurfaced in 2025 amid renewed global concern over Nigeria’s security, including remarks from US President Donald Trump

In 2024, the Federal Government of Nigeria released a list of 21 individuals and six Bureau de Change (BDC) entities designated as terrorism financiers.

The publication, made available through the Nigeria Sanctions Committee (NSC) website, followed years of pressure from security experts, civil society organisations, and citizens demanding transparency in the country’s fight against terrorism.

Tukur Mamu and other suspects were listed for allegedly funding ISWAP and ANSARU terrorist activities. Photo credit: NurPhoto/GettyImages/BelloSandaq73/X

This flashback comes amid renewed global attention on Nigeria’s security challenges in 2025, with US President Donald Trump expressing concern over rising insecurity across the West African nation.

Tukur Mamu tops list of alleged terrorism financiers

Kaduna-based publisher Tukur Mamu led the list of individuals named in the 2024 report. He is currently facing trial for allegedly aiding terrorists involved in the 2022 Abuja-Kaduna train attack. The Federal Government stated:

“Participated in the financing of terrorism by receiving and delivering ransom payments over the sum of $200,000 US dollars in support of ISWAP terrorists for the release of hostages of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack”.

Individuals involved in terrorism financing

According to the NSC document, the following individuals were listed:

1. Abdulsamat Ohida – Senior commander (Quaid) of ISWAP Okene, suspected of attacks in Owo and Kuje.

2. Mohammed Sani – Member of ANSARU, linked to Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), trained under Muktar Belmokhtar.

3. Abdurrahaman Abdurrahaman – Senior commander (Qaid) of ISWAP Okene.

4. Fatima Ishaq – Financial courier for ISWAP Okene, disbursing funds to widows of fighters.

5. Tukur Mamu – Allegedly handled ransom payments for ISWAP.

6. Yusuf Ghazali – Reported to own businesses cited in a UAE court for transferring terrorist funds.

7. Muhammad Sani – Allegedly received N57 million from Yawale Muhammad between 2014 and 2017.

8. Abubakar Muhammad

9. Sallamudeen Hassan

10. Adamu Ishak

11. Hassana Isah

12. Abdulkareem Musa

13. Umar Abdullahi

14. Abdurrahaman Ado

15. Bashir Yusuf

16. Ibrahim Alhassan

17. Muhammad Isah

18. Salihu Adamu

19. Surajo Mohammad

20. Fannami Bukar

21. Muhammed Musa

Bureau de Change (BDC) entities named

The six BDCs listed in the 2024 report are:

1. West And East Africa General Trading Co. Ltd

2. Settings Bureau De Change Ltd

3. G. Side General Enterprises

4. Desert Exchange Ventures Limited

5. Eagle Square General Trading Co Ltd

6. Alfa Exchange BDC

Context and reactions

The 2024 publication was widely seen as a breakthrough in Nigeria’s counter-terrorism strategy, responding to long-standing calls for accountability.

Security analysts noted that naming financiers is key to dismantling the financial networks that sustain extremist groups.

With President Trump’s recent remarks in 2025 highlighting Nigeria’s ongoing security concerns, the 2024 list has resurfaced in public discourse, prompting renewed scrutiny of the country’s efforts to combat terrorism.

