Former President Muhammadu Buhari's Minister of Justice and AGF, Abubakar Malami, has reportedly been detained by the EFCC in Abuja

The former minister was reportedly meant to answer questions on terrorism and money laundering-related matters

However, Malami was said to have been detained over his failure to meet up with what the anti-grant agency for him to be released

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly detained the former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), under the immediate past administration of late Muhammadu Buhari, over the allegation of terrorism financing.

It was also learnt that the former minister was asked to answer questions on money laundering-related matters, particularly about the operation of suspicious accounts.

Why EFCC detained Malami

According to The Nation, Malami was asked to account for his investment worth N10 billion in Kebbi state and some Abacha loot recovered, which was $322million from the Swiss account and about $22million from the Island of Jersey in the UK.

It was learnt that the anti-graft agency was holding the former minister at about 10 pm on Tuesday, December 9, over his failure to meet up with bail conditions.

However, Malami claimed that his public record in office contradicted any claim or insinuation of being complicit in any terrorism financing.

Last week, the former minister publicly denied the allegation of financing terrorism in Nigeria. In a long epistle on his social media page, Malami explained the efforts he made when he was in the office of the AGF to curb terrorism in the country.

Nigerians react as Malami speaks on terrorism

However, some Nigerians reacted to the former minister's clarification. Below are some of their reactions:

Coral questioned Malami:

"Malami, have you actually forgotten how much you tried to establish Ruga across the country, and how much you tried to stop Amotekun, which was set up to stop insecurity in the South West?"

Ben Samuel queries the minister:

"This is quite interesting, but I have one question: When you were Attorney-General, what exactly did you do with the list of 400 alleged terrorism sponsors that the UAE shared with Nigeria? We’d really like to know."

Johnson speaks on accountability:

"Every political or elective office holder will at one time become accountable voluntarily for whatever they perpetrated while in the office. Nobody asks for this clarification. But sadly, it's your turn to account for your past official activities to Nigerians without being forced."

James Abraham alleges:

"If the rule of law rules in Nigeria, Malami should be questioned by DSS & EFCC. Terrorism continued because northern leaders supported, financed, and covered for them. The Sultan of Sokoto has a lot of questions and clarifications to give."

