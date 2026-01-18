Millions of Tijaniyya faithful from Nigeria and other African countries gathered in Katsina for the 40th National Maulud in honour of Sheikh Ibrahim Nyass

Katsina state - An estimated three million followers of the Tijaniyya Islamic sect from across Nigeria and beyond gathered in Katsina State on Saturday for the 2026 Maulud celebration in honour of Sheikh Ibrahim Nyass.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was organised by the Majma’u Ahbab Sheikh Ibrahim Nyass, marked the 40th National Maulud of the sect, and was held at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, Katsina.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the Organising Committee, Sheikh Muhammad Hadi-Balarabe, disclosed that the organisers had anticipated about four million participants drawn from the 36 states of the federation, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as well as several West and North African countries.

NAN observed that the massive influx of visitors led to the full occupancy of hotels within Katsina metropolis, forcing some residents to open up their homes to accommodate guests as a gesture of hospitality.

Many participants who could not secure accommodation reportedly slept within the stadium despite the cold weather.

Before 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, the stadium had reached full capacity, with both the stands and the pitch occupied by worshippers. All available open spaces within and around the venue were later filled, while the dual carriageway linking the venue from the WTC Roundabout to Barhin Roundabout was completely taken over by the crowd.

As reported by Daily Trust, the event also provided significant economic opportunities, as traders dealing in food items, water, soft drinks, herbal medicines, clothing materials, books and other commodities recorded brisk business throughout the celebration.

Dahiru Bauchi, Kano emir speak

Addressing the gathering, Sheikh Ibrahim Dahiru Bauchi expressed gratitude to the Katsina State Government for hosting the historic religious event.

He offered prayers for lasting peace, stability and prosperity in Katsina State, Northern Nigeria and the country at large.

In his remarks, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi II, urged Muslims to remain steadfast in obeying the commandments of Allah.

He encouraged them to intensify efforts in seeking forgiveness, follow the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), pursue knowledge and engage in legitimate economic activities to achieve self-reliance.

Gov Radda calls for unity at Katsina Maulud

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State thanked the organisers for choosing the state as host for the 2026 Maulud, appreciating the clerics for offering prayers for peace and stability, noting that such prayers were contributing to the gradual return of peace in the state.

The governor urged them to sustain the prayers for the overall development of Katsina State and Nigeria.

Sheikh Mahi Ibrahim Nyass, the eldest son of Sheikh Ibrahim Nyass, who was represented by his younger brother, Sheikh Muhammad Ibrahim Nyass, prayed for the repose of the soul of the late Islamic scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, who passed away some months ago.

He further called on Muslims across the world to remain united, love one another and uphold the values of the Tijaniyya sect.

Special prayers were also offered for Katsina State, Nigeria and the nation’s leaders during the event.

