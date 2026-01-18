The Sultanate Council has instructed Muslims across Nigeria to look for the Sha’aban 1447 AH moon on Monday, January 19, 2026

The directive was issued by the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, noting that the date corresponds with the 29th of Rajab

Muslims were urged to report any credible sighting to traditional rulers for onward transmission to the Sultan of Sokoto

Legit.ng's Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award-winning journalist with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.

Sokoto state - The Sultanate Council has directed Muslims across Nigeria to begin the search for the new moon of Sha’aban 1447 AH on Monday, January 19, 2026, ahead of preparations for the 2026 Ramadan fast.

The directive was contained in a statement issued by the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs under the Sultanate Council and signed by the Wazirin Sokoto and Chairman of the Committee, Prof. Sambo Junaidu.

The Sultanate Council has directed Muslims across Nigeria to begin the search for the new moon of Sha’aban 1447 AH on Monday, January 19, 2026. Photo credit: @abdullahayofel

Source: Facebook

According to the statement, Monday corresponds with the 29th day of Rajab 1447 AH, which, in line with Islamic tradition, is the appropriate day to sight the crescent that will determine the commencement of Sha’aban.

“The Committee wishes to inform the Muslim Ummah that the search for the new moon of Sha’aban 1447 AH should commence on Monday,” the statement read.

“This date corresponds to the 29th of Rajab 1447 AH, in line with Islamic tradition.”

How to report any credible sighting

Muslims across the country were urged to actively participate in the moon-sighting exercise and report any credible sighting to the nearest District Head or Village Head, who would then convey the information to the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, through the appropriate channels.

The Sultan of Sokoto is the President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA).

The Advisory Committee described the exercise as a religious obligation requiring seriousness and diligence, and encouraged the faithful to comply fully with the directive.

The statement concluded with prayers for divine guidance and a successful moon-sighting exercise for the Muslim community.

The Sultanate Council has directed Muslims across the country to look for the new moon of Sha’aban 1447 AH on Monday, January 19, 2026. Photo credit: @NSCIAng

Source: Getty Images

Sultan rejects Sharia law for Christians

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, reaffirmed that Sharia law applies only to Muslims and should never be imposed on Christians.

Other leaders at the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) meeting in Abuja stressed unity, collaboration with the government, and the need to counter insecurity.

Calls for stronger partnerships between faith institutions and the state dominated the gathering, with emphasis on promoting peace and religious harmony.

Sultan speaks on banditry

In an earlier story, the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Saad Abubakar III, has disclosed that it would take decades for the northwest region to defeat banditry.

The president of the NSCIA then called for a collective effort to fight the menace in the region while reiterating the commitment of the traditional rulers to the fight.

This came amid the report of a plot that the Sokoto state government was plotting to depose the Sultan from his seat.

Source: Legit.ng