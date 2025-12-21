The family of the late Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi revealed that he mentored and guided over 63 million Muslims in Nigeria and beyond

The successor of the late cleric, Khalifa Sheikh Ibrahim Dahiru Usman Bauchi, made this known when President Tinubu paid a condolence visit to the family

The family highlighted that throughout his life, Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi never instigated violence, unrest, or chaos

Bauchi state - The family of the late renowned Islamic scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, has disclosed that the cleric mentored and guided over 63 million Muslims across Nigeria and beyond during his lifetime.

Speaking on behalf of the 820-member family, the successor of the late cleric, Khalifa Sheikh Ibrahim Shaykh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, made this revelation during a condolence visit by President Bola Tinubu in Bauchi.

According to Khalifa Ibrahim, the late Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi organised between five and ten annual Islamic gatherings for over 56 years, each event attracting millions of followers, disciples, students, adherents, devotees, and admirers.

“For over 56 years, our father tirelessly organised annual gatherings, guiding and mentoring millions of Muslims across Nigeria and beyond,” Khalifa Ibrahim said.

As reported by the Leadership, the gatherings reportedly drew a cumulative following of more than 63 million people, reflecting the widespread influence of Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi’s teachings.

'He never incited violence'

The family emphasised that despite commanding such a massive following, there was no record of the cleric ever instigating violence, unrest, or chaos in Nigeria from 1969 to 2025.

“Despite having millions of followers, our father’s teachings were rooted in peace, and he never incited violence or conflict at any point in his life,” the Khalifa added.

This legacy of calm and guidance has been highlighted as one of the defining features of Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi’s leadership within the Nigerian Islamic community.

Daihiru Bauchi family appreciates Tinubu

A formal message from the family, read by Dr. Bashir Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, expressed profound appreciation to President Tinubu for personally visiting the family and for delegating top government officials to represent him during the funeral and burial rites on November 28, 2025.

“We are grateful to Mr. President for honouring our father’s memory and acknowledging his lifelong contributions to Islam and society,” the message read.

Tinubu renames university after Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the renaming of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Azare, Bauchi State, after the late renowned Islamic scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi.

The announcement was made on Saturday, December 20, during the President’s condolence visit to the family of the revered cleric in Bauchi.

President Tinubu said the decision was in recognition of Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi’s lifelong devotion to God, humanity and the Nigerian nation.

According to him, the late cleric’s teachings and personal example left an enduring legacy that transcended religious and regional boundaries.

Bauchi government welcomes decision

Governor Bala Mohammed welcomed the renaming, describing it as a historic honour for Bauchi State and a recognition of the late scholar’s immense contributions to religious learning and national development.

“This decision immortalises Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi and ensures that his values of service, discipline and compassion remain alive in our educational system,” the governor said.

