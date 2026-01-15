Vice President Kashim Shettima represented President Tinubu at the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day in Abuja

The event honours fallen soldiers, celebrates veterans, and solicits support for military families

January 15 was chosen to reflect national history, particularly the end of the Nigerian Civil War, while celebrating ongoing successes in security operations

FCT, Abuja - Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima took the spotlight on Wednesday at the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day, held at the cenotaph of the Unknown Soldier in Eagle Square, Abuja.

The annual event, organised by the Ministry of Defence, honours Nigerian personnel who paid the ultimate price in service to the nation.

Shettima represented President Bola Tinubu, who is away in the United Arab Emirates attending the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2026.

The event celebrates soldiers who lost their lives during the First and Second World Wars, the Nigerian Civil War, peace support missions, and ongoing internal security operations, particularly the fight against terrorism.

Beyond commemorating the fallen, the event celebrates living veterans and provides a platform to garner both financial and moral support for their welfare, as well as that of families left behind by deceased service members.

Tinubu charges military to uphold democracy

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has charged the Nigerian Armed Forces to remain steadfast in discipline, loyalty and unity, describing them as the enduring symbol of Nigeria’s shared strength and guardians of the nation’s democracy.

Tinubu gave the charge at the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day (AFCRD) Gala and Award Night held on Tuesday, January 13, in Abuja.

Tinubu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting the military to secure lasting peace and stability across the country.

He said the welfare of troops was inseparable from national security, assuring personnel of improved equipment, enhanced training and better living conditions.

Earlier, President Bola Tinubu officially unveiled the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration emblem and appeal fund at the Council Chambers of the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The president paid glowing tributes to the fallen heroes who paid the supreme price in defence of the nation, noting that their names were etched not only on monuments but in the hearts of Nigerians.

Tinubu stressed that his government would continue to match their sacrifices with concrete support.

While Remembrance Day is observed globally, Nigeria marks its own AFCRD on January 15 to reflect national history, particularly the end of the Nigerian Civil War.

The 2026 celebration comes at a time when the Armed Forces have recorded significant successes in the Northeast and other troubled regions.

Historically, Nigeria observed Remembrance Day on November 11, in line with the Commonwealth, to honour those who died in the World Wars.

