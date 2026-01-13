The leadership of the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ) is engaging political heavyweights in opposition parties ahead of the 2027 elections in Nigeria

Legit.ng understands that the ADC coalition is seeking to strengthen opposition collaboration before the next polls

The development comes amid the determination of the current ADC leaders to democratically oust President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Gombe, Gombe State - Ahead of the 2027 elections, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has called on ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, former senate president, Bukola Saraki, and other prominent political figures to join the party.

As reported by The Punch, the appeal followed the inauguration of the party’s North-East zonal congress committee, which the ADC said marked a renewed push to promote internal democracy, strengthen its internal structures, and reposition the party for national leadership.

ADC courts former President Goodluck Jonathan, Governor Seyi Makinde, and other prominent Nigerians ahead of the 2027 election, as it shares its full list of invitees. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

ADC factional national chairman, Nafiu Gombe, disclosed this in a communiqué issued on Tuesday, January 13, after the inauguration ceremony held in Gombe State on Sunday, January 11.

The event, organised by the party’s national leadership, was presided over by Muhammad Muhammad.

Jonathan, Saraki, others targeted by ADC

Gombe stated that he also made a direct appeal to several serving governors, elder statesmen, and national leaders.

He urged them to join the ADC as it positions itself as an alternative force in the political landscape of Africa's most populous nation.

2027 election: ADC invites top political leaders

The statement reads:

“The authentic national leadership of the ADC passionately appeals to and invites the following eminent personalities to join the party in its mission to rebuild and reposition Nigeria. Those invited include the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed; the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri; former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki; former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan; Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde; Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti; and Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

“The ADC believes their experience, leadership, and patriotism are crucial in uniting efforts to make Nigeria great again.”

Ahead of the 2027 election, the ADC, including Atiku Abubakar, says its members’ experience and leadership are vital to uniting efforts to make Nigeria great again. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

The list of individuals the ADC hopes will join its ranks is shown below:

Bala Mohammed, governor of Bauchi. Ahmadu Fintiri, governor of Adamawa State. Bukola Saraki, a former senate president. Goodluck Jonathan, ex-Nigerian president. Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo State. Alex Otti, governor of Abia State. Godswill Akpabio, senate president.

Read more on ADC coalition:

Senator Abdulaziz Yar'Adua denies joining ADC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the 2027 election, Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar'Adua, the federal lawmaker representing Katsina Central, said he remains “a committed member” of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Senator Yar'Adua stated this on his official X handle, in reaction to speculations that he joined the ADC.

In his statement, Senator Abdulaziz said it is essential to clarify that not all individuals sharing the Yar'Adua surname imply a political association with him.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng