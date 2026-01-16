Arewa group announced that Northern states agreed to declare a preferred 2027 presidential candidate in April

RAID said the April convention brought together key stakeholders to forge a unified Northern position on security, governance and development

Group warned that worsening insecurity, poor governance and education failures threatened stability across Northern Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - An Arewa socio-political group has announced that the nineteen states in Northern Nigeria will declare their preferred presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections in April this year.

The group said the declaration will be made during a major Northern convention scheduled to hold in April, bringing together key stakeholders from across the region.

The announcement was made on Friday, January 16, in Abuja during a press briefing on activities lined up to commemorate the 2026 Sardauna Memorial Day.

Convention to address security, development and governance

Speaking under the aegis of the Rebuild Arewa Initiative for Development (RAID), the group said Northern Nigeria is facing deep, interconnected challenges that require a coordinated and collective response.

RAID said the planned convention would serve as a non-partisan platform for addressing worsening insecurity, economic decline and governance deficits in the region ahead of the 2027 elections.

“The North is confronted with challenges that can no longer be addressed through silence, denial or fragmented efforts,” the group said.

RAID seeks unified Northern position for 2027 elections

Reading a prepared statement, RAID’s Director of Communications and Publicity, Comrade Bitako Abubakar Umar, said the April convention is intended to ensure that all Northern interest groups adopt a common stance going into the 2027 polls.

According to him, the organisation has reached out to political, traditional and religious leaders, as well as youth and women groups, civil society organisations, professionals and business leaders across the region, Vanguard reported.

“This initiative is designed to produce a people-driven roadmap that will guide leadership choices and policy direction ahead of the 2027 elections,” Umar said.

Insecurity poses grave threat to region, says RAID

Umar warned that the persistent insecurity in Northern Nigeria, including banditry, terrorism, farmer-herder clashes and kidnappings, poses a serious threat to both the region and the country at large.

He attributed the situation to weak prosecution of criminal elements, poor governance and the failure to effectively implement key social policies, particularly in the education sector.

“There is a culture of impunity where reports of commissions of inquiry are rarely followed by prosecution,” he said.

Group criticises ransom payments and education failures

RAID also criticised the payment of ransom to kidnappers, noting that it reinforces inequality and incentivises criminal activities, The Cable reported.

Umar further blamed the poor implementation of the Universal Basic Education policy for the growing number of out-of-school children in the North, many of whom, he said, are vulnerable to recruitment by extremist and criminal groups.

Call to revive Sardauna’s leadership philosophy

Earlier, RAID’s Secretary, Comrade Kabiru Duhu, urged Northern leaders to draw inspiration from the leadership philosophy of Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto.

Duhu described the late Northern Premier as a visionary statesman whose emphasis on education, unity, institutional development and moral leadership remains relevant.

“The Sardauna’s inclusive governance style, personal integrity and long-term planning offer critical lessons for addressing today’s insecurity, poverty and weak institutions,” he said.

Speakers urge unity and ethical leadership

Other speakers at the briefing stressed that restoring ethical leadership, rebuilding strong institutions, investing in education and youth empowerment, and promoting unity over division are essential to the North’s stability and development.

They concluded that the region’s path to peace and prosperity lies in adapting the values and principles exemplified by Sir Ahmadu Bello, while forging a united political direction ahead of the 2027 general elections.

