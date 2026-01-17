The ADC declared that removing President Bola Tinubu from power was essential to reclaiming Nigeria ahead of the 2027 election

Bolaji Abdullahi accused the Federal Government of legislative manipulation and questioned the integrity of recent tax laws

The party faulted the reported $9 million foreign lobbying deal and raised sovereignty concerns over a Nigeria-US medical MOU

The African Democratic Congress has declared that removing President Bola Tinubu from office is central to what it described as a wider struggle to reclaim Nigeria ahead of the 2027 general election.

The party said the country was facing an acute governance breakdown that could not be resolved under the current administration.

ADC says chasing President Bola Tinubu from power is the only way to rescue Nigeria. Photo: FB/ABAT

Source: Facebook

Speaking on Friday, January 16, during Channels Television’s Politics Today, ADC spokesperson Bolaji Abdullahi framed the party’s position in blunt terms.

“It’s solely to get Tinubu out of power. That is the agenda and not about the interests of Nigeria. There is no scenario where he remains in power, and we are able to save this country,” he said.

Abdullahi argued that Nigeria had been seized by forces operating without regard for public accountability. He likened the prevailing political attitude to criminal conduct and said such thinking now defined the federal government.

“When people say you can smash it, grab it, and run with it, that is the language of banditry,” he stated.

Claims of governance collapse

The ADC spokesperson, who previously served as a minister, also questioned recent legislative developments. He raised alarm over alleged manipulation surrounding tax laws, describing the episode as without precedent in Nigeria’s democratic experience. According to him, the integrity of the lawmaking process had been compromised.

He accused the government of forging a law already passed by the National Assembly and challenged the implications of such an action.

ADC spokesperson Bolaji Abdullahi says President Tinubu is driving Nigeria to total ruin. Photo: FB/ABAT

Source: Facebook

“A government that can forge a duly passed law; what do you call that?” Abdullahi asked during the interview.

Attention was also drawn to reports that the Federal Government paid $9 million to foreign lobbyists in the United States to enhance Nigeria’s image among American political leaders, including President Donald Trump.

Abdullahi said he examined available documents and found no clear legal or transparency framework guiding the contract.

”Is it a bad thing to lobby? No, it’s not a bad thing. But what they are doing, number one, I don’t even want to go into all the processes. How was this contract awarded? How was the money paid? Who paid the money? What budget line was it taken from? How was the money transferred out of Nigeria?” he said.

He maintained that the expenditure showed distorted priorities.

“If you invest nine million dollars in internal security, you will see results. You won’t have to convince the president of another country that your country is safe,” Abdullahi added.

The ADC spokesman further accused the administration of focusing on foreign approval while insecurity persisted at home.

“They don’t care whether Nigerians are still dying. They don’t care that people are still being killed. They just want to look good before Americans,” he said.

Concerns over medical agreement

Abdullahi also expressed concern about a medical memorandum of understanding reportedly signed between Nigeria and the United States in December. He claimed the agreement allowed Washington to control spending decisions despite Nigeria contributing more funds.

“No Nigerians have seen the details of this MOU,” he said, describing the terms as “shocking” and raising questions about national sovereignty and public accountability.

Benue gov’t demolishes Tinubu campaign office

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that barely one week after its grand opening, part of the campaign office of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Makurdi, Benue State, has been demolished by officials of the Benue State Urban Development Board, sparking controversy and political tension in the state.

The building, which also serves as the state secretariat of the Ahmed Bola Tinubu Support Group, had its perimeter fence pulled down during the operation that took place on Thursday, November 6.

Source: Legit.ng