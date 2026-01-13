Former Chief of Army Staff , Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai (retd.) said the growing use of the military for internal security duties is weakening the Nigeria Police Force

He warned that constant military deployment creates dependency and diverts attention from the armed forces’ core mandate of defending the country against external threats

Buratai called for a gradual, time-bound transfer of internal security responsibilities back to the police and intelligence services to strengthen Nigeria’s democratic and security institutions

Legit.ng's Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award-winning journalist with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.

Former Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai (retd.) has attributed the growing challenges facing Nigeria’s police system to the increasing deployment of the military for internal security operations across the country.

Buratai made the remarks on Monday at the National Defence College in Abuja while delivering the keynote address at the 2026 Armed Forces Celebrations and Remembrance Day lecture.

Former Chief of Army Staff Tukur Buratai says Nigeria’s heavy reliance on the military for internal security is weakening the police. Photo credit: @jassjegs

Source: Twitter

He said the widespread presence of the Armed Forces of Nigeria in virtually all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, though aimed at restoring stability, has gradually eroded the capacity and effectiveness of the Nigeria Police Force and other civilian security agencies.

According to him, the military’s continued involvement in routine internal security duties has created a cycle of dependency that weakens civil institutions and overstretches defence resources.

He warned that defence budgets are increasingly diverted to policing functions, leaving the armed forces less prepared for their core responsibility of responding to conventional and external threats.

Constitution outlines roles of Nigeria's forces - Buratai

Buratai explained that the constitution clearly outlines the primary roles of the Armed Forces of Nigeria as defending the country against external aggression, protecting territorial integrity, suppressing insurrection and providing aid to civil authorities when necessary.

However, he stressed that internal security should fundamentally be civil-driven and intelligence-led, with the police and state security services taking the lead.

He cautioned that the continued blurring of roles between the military and civilian agencies poses long-term risks to Nigeria’s security architecture and democratic stability.

Former Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, said deployment of military for internal security is weakening the capacity of the Nigeria Police Force. Photo credit: @ArcSadam

Source: Twitter

To address the imbalance, Buratai called for a clear, time-bound and conditions-based exit strategy that would gradually return internal security responsibilities to civilian authorities while preserving the military’s readiness for its primary mandate.

The former army chief added that Nigeria’s long-term peace and stability depend on building strong, well-equipped and professional police and intelligence services, with the military deployed only in exceptional circumstances.

Defence minister speaks on security

Earlier at the event, the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (retd.), also spoke on the broader security challenges confronting the country.

He called for a coordinated effort to curb the use of local transportation networks by criminal groups to move weapons, drugs and other illicit materials across Nigeria.

Musa said tackling such threats requires the involvement of local governments, traditional rulers, religious leaders and community members, noting that security is a shared responsibility that extends beyond the armed forces alone.

Nigerian security forces kill 8,000 terrorists

In an earlier story, Legit.ng reported that the federal government (FG) of Nigeria under Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said it will not relent in its war against terrorism.

The minister of information, Mohammed Idris, disclosed that security agents killed at least 8,000 terrorists and arrested 11,600 others in 2024.

Idris stated that about 8,000 kidnap victims were successfully rescued, with more than 10,000 weapons recovered.

Abuja-Kaduna highway blocked by protesters

Legit.ng earlier reported that hundreds of travellers are stuck at the Suleja section of the Abuja-Kaduna highway in Niger State due to protesters blocking a section of the road.

Abubakar Ibrahim reported that his vehicle had been delayed for over two hours near Gauraka Junction, with the traffic jam extending several kilometres.

Ibrahim noted that only a few policemen are present from a distance but are unable to address the roadblock effectively due to the large number of protesting youths.

Source: Legit.ng