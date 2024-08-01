Hundreds of travellers are stuck at the Suleja section of the Abuja-Kaduna highway in Niger State due to protesters blocking a section of the road

Protesters block Abuja-Kaduna road Photo credit: @NigeriaStories/@OrderPaper

Source: Twitter

Hundreds of travellers are now stranded at the Suleja section of the Abuja-Kaduna highway in Niger State due to protesters blocking part of the road, Daily Trust reported.

Abubakar Ibrahim, an Abuja resident who was scheduled to travel to Kaduna, informed newsmen at around 11:40 a.m. on Thursday, August 1, that his vehicle had been stuck for over two hours near Gauraka Junction.

He said:

"I departed from Zuba town before 10 a.m. and boarded the vehicle, but we’ve been halted at Gauraka Junction for about two hours due to the highway being blocked by protesting youths."

He noted that the traffic jam had stretched several kilometres, affecting the area between Aluminum Village and the nearby Zuma military barracks.

He said:

“There are few policemen standing from afar, but they can do nothing about the road block as the number of the youths is beyond their control.”

Source: Legit.ng