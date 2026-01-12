Nigerian professionals in the diaspora have declared support for Governor Siminalayi Fubara and warned that renewed impeachment moves threatened democratic stability

The group linked the impeachment process to prolonged political rivalry and alleged legislative overreach within the Rivers State House of Assembly

Diaspora leaders cautioned that repeated impeachment attempts could undermine investor confidence and weaken democratic institutions in the state

Nigerian professionals living abroad have voiced support for Rivers State governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu, cautioning that renewed impeachment moves could destabilise governance in the state.

The group described the process as a political project driven by entrenched power struggles rather than constitutional accountability.

The position was contained in a statement issued by the Nigerian Diaspora Professionals for Democratic Stability and signed by its president, Dr Chukwudi Nnamani, and secretary, Mr Adewale Ogunsiwaju.

The organisation linked the latest impeachment push by the Rivers State House of Assembly to the prolonged political rift between Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, now minister of the federal capital territory.

Diaspora group flags legislative overreach

According to the group, the repeated impeachment threats have become predictable and detached from genuine oversight responsibilities. It warned that the process risks turning constitutional tools into weapons of political vendetta.

“The impeachment threats against Governor Fubara have become cyclical, predictable and politically motivated. This is no longer about oversight or constitutional accountability; it is about who controls Rivers State’s political structure and resources. A democracy cannot function when impeachment is weaponised as a tool of supremacy rather than a last-resort constitutional remedy,” the statement said.

The professionals argued that the crisis deepened after the breakdown of relations between Fubara and Wike shortly after the governor assumed office. They said legislative conduct since then has reflected factional loyalty instead of public interest.

“It is impossible to ignore the context. The House of Assembly has been deeply polarised, with legislative actions reflecting allegiance to external political authority rather than the electorate. No democracy should tolerate a situation where a sitting governor is subjected to perpetual threats of removal for refusing to submit to political godfathers,” the group said.

Professionals warn of economic and democratic risks

The diaspora body cautioned that persistent impeachment efforts could weaken investor confidence, disrupt governance, and deepen institutional instability in a state central to Nigeria’s economic output.

“Rivers State is not a playground for political brinkmanship. It is a strategic economic nerve centre, and governance cannot be held hostage to unresolved elite power struggles. Every impeachment threat sends a negative signal to investors, development partners and citizens who expect stability, not chaos,” the statement added.

Defending the governor’s actions, the group maintained that political disagreement does not amount to gross misconduct under the constitution.

“Disagreement is not a crime. Independence is not misconduct. A governor asserting constitutional authority should not be treated as a rebel. The threshold for impeachment is deliberately high because the framers of the constitution understood the danger of legislative overreach,” it noted.

The professionals urged political leaders, the judiciary, and stakeholders to pursue dialogue and restraint, warning that frequent impeachment attempts erode democratic confidence and threaten long-term stability in Rivers State.

Fubara, lawmakers at loggerheads again

Legit.ng earlier reported that barely two months after the suspension of emergency rule in Rivers state and the reinstatement of democratic structures, tensions resurfaced between Governor Fubara and members of the state house of assembly led by Amaewhule.

During its 31st legislative sitting, the House condemned the vandalisation of property at the Township School in Port Harcourt and other schools across Rivers state. Lawmakers lamented the alleged decayed infrastructure in public primary and secondary schools and accused the executive arm of doing little to address the situation.

