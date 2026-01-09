President Donald Trump acknowledged that Muslims are also victims of violence in Nigeria during a New York Times interview

The American President has previously focused on Christian victims in Nigeria's ongoing conflicts

Trump asserts that Christians remain the primary victims despite acknowledging broader religious violence

Washington, DC, USA - United States President Donald Trump has finally admitted that Muslims are also victims of killings by terrorist groups in Nigeria.

Trump has consistently claimed that Christians are being targeted in attacks in the northern parts of Nigeria.

The American President finally admitted that not a single religion is being affected by the terror groups in the West African country.

He, however, claimed that Christians were the major victims of several terrorist attacks in Nigeria.

As reported by TRTWorld, Trump stated this in an interview with The New York Times on Thursday, January 8, 2025.

Reacting to his Africa adviser's statement that Daesh and Boko Haram militants were killing more Muslims than Christians, Trump said:

“I think that Muslims are also being killed in Nigeria. But it’s mostly Christians,”

Trump warns of further US air strikes in Nigeria

Trump disclosed that there could be more strikes against terrorist groups in Nigeria by the U.S after the Christmas Day attack in Sokoto State.

The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government said that the strike was a "joint operation" targeting "terrorists," and had "nothing to do with a particular religion."

"I'd love to make it a one-time strike ... But if they continue to kill Christians, it will be a many-time strike."

US Congress begins investigation into alleged Christian genocide

Recall that the US House Subcommittee on Africa held preparations for a public hearing to review President Trump’s redesignation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern.

President Tinubu had rejected Trump’s claims of widespread Christian persecution and maintained that Nigeria upheld constitutional guarantees of religious freedom.

Witnesses, including top US officials and religious leaders, were scheduled to testify before lawmakers on alleged targeted attacks on Christian communities in Nigeria.

