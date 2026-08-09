New Zealand announced plans to introduce a compulsory citizenship test starting from late 2027 for most foreigners applying for a grant

The test is designed to assess whether applicants understand the responsibilities and privileges that come with New Zealand citizenship

Several categories of applicants will be exempted from sitting the test, including children under 16 and those aged 65 or over

New Zealand has announced plans to require most foreigners applying for citizenship to pass a formal test, with the change set to take effect from late 2027.

According to the New Zealand government, the citizenship test will apply to the majority of people seeking citizenship by grant.

New Zealand to introduce citizenship test and lists 8 groups of foreigners exempted. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The test is intended to confirm that applicants understand the responsibilities and privileges attached to New Zealand citizenship, a requirement that already exists under current law.

What is changing is not the requirement itself, but the method through which applicants demonstrate they meet it. At present, this is done through a declaration included in the application form.

Those exempt from New Zealand citizenship test

Not every applicant will be required to sit the test. The government has outlined a clear list of exemptions for those who will not need to complete it:

1. Children under the age of 16

2. Applicants aged 65 and above.

3. Those who have been granted a waiver for the English language requirement

4. Individuals who are not of full capacity

5. Applicants who have a severe medical condition that would prevent them from completing it.

6. Applicants facing unique personal circumstances that make sitting the test impossible are similarly exempt.

7. New Zealand citizens by descent who are applying for citizenship by grant.

8. Those applying from overseas who already meet the presence requirement, such as residents of Niue, the Cook Islands or Tokelau, or individuals working abroad on behalf of the New Zealand government.

Those Who Apply Before 2027 Are Not Affected

People who have already submitted a citizenship application, or who apply before the test becomes a formal requirement in 2027, will not be affected by the new rules.

The government has advised anyone planning to apply to confirm which requirements will be in place at the time they submit their application, as the test will only be compulsory once it officially comes into force.

The introduction of the citizenship test represents a structural shift in how New Zealand assesses civic readiness among applicants, bringing it in line with several other countries that already use formal testing as part of their naturalisation process.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng