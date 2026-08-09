Gunmen killed a man in the Fann community of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area on a Sunday morning

A resident confirmed the attack and said growing violence in the area had left many in the community deeply worried

The Berom Youth Moulders called on security agencies and the Plateau State Government to act fast and find those responsible

A man was shot dead by suspected gunmen as he made his way to church in the Fann community of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area in Plateau State on Sunday morning.

Residents said the attack happened at around 8 a.m., sending panic through the community.

Man Shot Dead on His Way to Church in Barkin Ladi, Plateau State

Source: Twitter

A local resident, Erica Dung, confirmed the killing and said it was a painful reminder of the violence that has continued to plague communities across the local government area. Dung said residents were growing increasingly alarmed by the frequency of such attacks and killings in Barkin Ladi and nearby areas.

Security concerns in Barkin Ladi

The killing has deepened anxiety over the deteriorating security situation in parts of Barkin Ladi and surrounding communities. Residents have renewed calls for authorities to put stronger protection measures in place.

Rwang Tengwong, the Publicity Secretary of the Berom Youth Moulders, condemned the attack and demanded immediate action. He urged security agencies to step up patrols and surveillance in communities at risk.

Tengwong also called on the Plateau State Government and relevant security bodies to identify and prosecute those behind the killing. He advised residents to stay alert and report any suspicious movements to the appropriate authorities.

Security agencies had not responded to requests for comment at the time this report was filed.

Source: Legit.ng