FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, said the earlier Christian ‘genocide’ script was aimed at using the United States to achieve a hidden agenda in Nigeria.

Sani said President Donald Trump finally admitting that ‘Muslims are also killed’ by terrorists properly and objectively locates the violence in its context.

Shehu Sani says Trump admitting Muslims are being killed is objective. Photo credit: Shehu Sani/Donald Trump

He said being a Muslim does not stop the terrorists from killing people.

The chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) stated this in his X handle @ShehuSani on Friday, January 9, 2025.

The former lawmaker said Nigerians should stop thinking that a foreign power will solve the country’s problems.

“The recent admission by President Trump that ‘Muslims are also killed’ by terrorists in Northern Nigeria properly and objectively locates the violence in its context. The earlier ‘genocide’ script was aimed at using the US to achieve a hidden agenda. Being a Muslim doesn’t insulate you from the evil of terrorism. All faiths must collectively agree on the dangers they face and the need for the eradication of terrorists from our country. We must also free ourselves from the illusion that a foreign power will solve the problems we are supposed to solve ourselves.”

Nigerians react to Trump's comment on terrorism

@Sir_jayprime

My question then is, why were many northern Muslims against the US coming to help us, since the terrorism is also affecting everyone? Secondly, why is Sheik Gumi advocating for negotiations with terrorists?

@Kryptotajeer

It seems Trump got the wrong information at first, focusing only on Christian victims and even threatening military action. He’s now found out the truth: terrorists don't discriminate by faith when spreading evil.

@aduwolufemi

It is crucial to distinguish between criminal acts of terrorism and the legal and historical definition of genocide. Not every killing, however heinous, constitutes genocide. Yet it is undeniable that Christian communities in Northern Nigeria continue to face systematic attacks, targeting their lives, properties, and places of worship. True security requires clarity, responsibility, and a sober understanding of the facts, not exaggeration or oversimplification.

@ismailaniemu

I think Trump is gradually getting a fair and balanced view of the problem we face. Without looking at it from a religious point of view, the truth is that innocent Nigerians are being killed by terrorists, and this must stop.

@moolah79

Ur penchant for doublespeak & distortion of facts is becoming distasteful, sire. The US never said that Muslims aren't killed; the claim is that there's a "Christian Genocide. I'd suggest u look up what constitutes genocide under International Law: Killings: targeted, systematic, massive.

US Congress begins investigation into alleged Christian genocide

Legit.ng also reported that the US House Subcommittee on Africa held preparations for a public hearing to review Trump’s redesignation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern.

President Tinubu had rejected Trump’s claims of widespread Christian persecution and maintained that Nigeria upheld constitutional guarantees of religious freedom.

Witnesses, including top US officials and religious leaders, were scheduled to testify before lawmakers on alleged targeted attacks on Christian communities in Nigeria.

