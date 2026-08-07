Prince Abubakar Audu University announced the death of Professor Kennie Enojo, a Political Economy scholar, on Friday, August 7, 2026

The Vice-Chancellor described Professor Enojo's passing as a painful loss, citing his years of teaching, research and university administration

Professor Enojo joined PAAU as a Graduate Assistant in 2002 and was elevated to full Professor by the Governing Council in October 2023

Prince Abubakar Audu University (PAAU), Anyigba, is grieving the death of Professor Kennie Enojo Enojo, the Director of the Centre for Pre-Degree and Diploma Studies and a Professor of Political Economy, who died in the early hours of Friday, August 7, 2026, after a prolonged illness.

The university's Public Relations Officer, Uredo Omale, confirmed the death in an official statement issued on behalf of the institution.

PAAU mourns as Professor Kennie Enojo Enojo dies Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Twitter

Vice-Chancellor Professor Salisu Ogbo Usman said the loss was both painful and significant, adding that the contributions Professor Enojo made to teaching, research and administration at the university would not be forgotten. He described the late scholar as a distinguished academic and dedicated administrator whose career was defined by excellence and an unwavering commitment to the institution's growth.

Tribune reported that Professor Usman also recalled that Professor Enojo, fondly referred to by colleagues and students as "The State," devoted his professional life to advancing academic standards and played key roles in scholarly and administrative activities across the university.

Professor Enojo's career at PAAU

Professor Enojo began his journey at Prince Abubakar Audu University on November 1, 2002, when he joined the institution as a Graduate Assistant. Over more than two decades, he worked his way up through the academic ranks, and on October 1, 2023, the university's Governing Council elevated him to the rank of full Professor, a recognition of his sustained scholarly contributions.

At the time of his death, he served as Director of the Centre for Pre-Degree and Diploma Studies, a role that placed him at the heart of the university's foundational academic programmes.

The Vice-Chancellor extended condolences to Professor Enojo's family, the Department of Political Science, the Faculty of Social Sciences, the Centre for Pre-Degree and Diploma Studies, as well as his colleagues, students, friends and associates. Professor Usman also prayed for comfort for the bereaved family and the wider university community, and asked for the peaceful repose of the late professor's soul.

See how he was mourned on social media here:

Popular Ahmadu Bello University lecturer is dead

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dr Umar Sani Bebeji, a Senior Lecturer at Ahmadu Bello University's Faculty of Law, died in a road accident on Saturday morning.

The crash happened along the Kaduna-Zaria Expressway at Dumbin Rauga, confirmed by a childhood friend and fellow ABU lecturer.

Dr Bebeji, who also served as Assistant Dean and coordinator of the ABU Law Clinic, leaves behind a wife and two children.

Source: Legit.ng