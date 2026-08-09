Nepal to Launch Full e-Visa System in 2026, Mentions Actual Date
- Nepal is set to fully launch its e-Visa system on August 17, 2026, marking a major step in digitising entry procedures
- The new process will allow travellers to apply online and receive their visa by email, reducing wait times and easing queues at immigration checkpoints
- According to the Department of Immigration, the system will operate alongside existing visa-on-arrival options during a transition period
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Nepal is preparing to modernise its entry procedures with the rollout of a fully digital visa system. The country’s e-Visa programme will officially go live on August 17, 2026, according to Tikaram Dhakal, spokesperson for Nepal’s Department of Immigration.
The new system will allow travellers to apply for a visa online before their trip, eliminating the need for a physical visa sticker at arrival or at a Nepalese diplomatic mission. Dhakal explained: “Applications should generally be processed within 24 hours.”
This digital approach is expected to:
- Shorten processing times
- Reduce administrative costs
- Ease queues at immigration
How to Apply for Nepal e-Visa
Eligible travellers can apply through the official portal at nepaliport-new.immigration.gov.np. The process requires:
- Personal details
- Passport information
- Travel dates and address
- Uploading a passport copy and a recent photograph
Once approved and fees are paid online, the visa will be emailed to the applicant. Travellers must print the document and present it both when departing for Nepal and upon arrival.
Nepal Immigration Website: ETA/eVisa Options
The Department of Immigration now details the ETA/eVisa procedure at immigration.gov.np/eta-visa-nepal. Travellers can choose a multiple-entry tourist visa:
Fee
15 days
$30
30 days
$50
90 days
$125
Visa Duration
Fee
15 days
$30
30 days
$50
90 days
$125
Payment is accepted online via credit or debit card. The visa must be used within six months of issue.
Free visa categories
Several groups qualify for a free visa:
- Children under 10 (except U.S. citizens) for up to 30 days
- SAARC citizens once per calendar year for 30 days
- NRN card holders issued by Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Afghan nationals, however, must still obtain a recommendation from the Department of Immigration for visa-on-arrival eligibility.
Visa on Arrival Still Available
Despite the e-Visa rollout, Nepal is not ending its visa-on-arrival programme. Most travellers can still obtain a visa at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu or other authorised entry points.
Only nationals of 12 countries — including Afghanistan, Cameroon, Iraq, Nigeria, and Zimbabwe — are excluded from visa-on-arrival and must apply in advance.
Transition period for ETA and e-Visa
Dhakal confirmed that the existing ETA system will continue to operate alongside the new e-Visa during a transition period. This ensures travellers and tourism professionals have time to adapt to the changes.
Nepal’s move towards a fully digital visa system marks a significant step in streamlining travel. With faster approvals, online payments, and reduced queues, the Nepal e-Visa is set to make visiting the Himalayan nation more convenient than ever.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.