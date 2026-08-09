Nepal is set to fully launch its e-Visa system on August 17, 2026, marking a major step in digitising entry procedures

The new process will allow travellers to apply online and receive their visa by email, reducing wait times and easing queues at immigration checkpoints

According to the Department of Immigration, the system will operate alongside existing visa-on-arrival options during a transition period

Nepal is preparing to modernise its entry procedures with the rollout of a fully digital visa system. The country’s e-Visa programme will officially go live on August 17, 2026, according to Tikaram Dhakal, spokesperson for Nepal’s Department of Immigration.

The new system will allow travellers to apply for a visa online before their trip, eliminating the need for a physical visa sticker at arrival or at a Nepalese diplomatic mission. Dhakal explained: “Applications should generally be processed within 24 hours.”

Nepal to Launch Full e-Visa System in 2026, Mentions Actual Date

Source: Getty Images

This digital approach is expected to:

Shorten processing times

Reduce administrative costs

Ease queues at immigration

How to Apply for Nepal e-Visa

Eligible travellers can apply through the official portal at nepaliport-new.immigration.gov.np. The process requires:

Personal details

Passport information

Travel dates and address

Uploading a passport copy and a recent photograph

Once approved and fees are paid online, the visa will be emailed to the applicant. Travellers must print the document and present it both when departing for Nepal and upon arrival.

Nepal Immigration Website: ETA/eVisa Options

The Department of Immigration now details the ETA/eVisa procedure at immigration.gov.np/eta-visa-nepal. Travellers can choose a multiple-entry tourist visa:

Fee

15 days

$30

30 days

$50

90 days

$125

Visa Duration

Fee

15 days

$30

30 days

$50

90 days

$125

Payment is accepted online via credit or debit card. The visa must be used within six months of issue.

Free visa categories

Several groups qualify for a free visa:

Children under 10 (except U.S. citizens) for up to 30 days

SAARC citizens once per calendar year for 30 days

NRN card holders issued by Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Afghan nationals, however, must still obtain a recommendation from the Department of Immigration for visa-on-arrival eligibility.

Visa on Arrival Still Available

Despite the e-Visa rollout, Nepal is not ending its visa-on-arrival programme. Most travellers can still obtain a visa at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu or other authorised entry points.

Only nationals of 12 countries — including Afghanistan, Cameroon, Iraq, Nigeria, and Zimbabwe — are excluded from visa-on-arrival and must apply in advance.

Transition period for ETA and e-Visa

Dhakal confirmed that the existing ETA system will continue to operate alongside the new e-Visa during a transition period. This ensures travellers and tourism professionals have time to adapt to the changes.

Nepal’s move towards a fully digital visa system marks a significant step in streamlining travel. With faster approvals, online payments, and reduced queues, the Nepal e-Visa is set to make visiting the Himalayan nation more convenient than ever.

Source: Legit.ng